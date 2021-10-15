PRINCETON — The number of new COVID cases in Mercer County continues to drop this month, so far seeing about half the daily cases than in September.
“The September daily average of new COVID cases was 61,” said Roger Topping, Mercer County Health Department Administrator. “In the first 12 days of October, the daily average of new COVID cases is 30.”
Topping attributes the drop, at least in part, to a countywide mask mandate the board of health implemented last month.
“The drop in numbers is significant,” he said, and nothing else has changed.
The state has been seeing a gradual decrease overall in active and new cases since mid-September, but Mercer County’s drop was sharp.
“The Health Department is doing what we were hired to do and that is to protect the citizens of Mercer County during this pandemic,” he said.
“What we do is based on the facts and numbers that we receive daily. If we could cut the number of new cases of COVID in half again by wearing masks I would do it in a heart beat.”
The number of active cases in the county stood at 329 on Wednesday, about a third of the high reached in September.
Mercer County has also seen more deaths because of the high number of cases in September, hitting 171 on Wednesday.
Statewide, the death toll topped 4,000 Thursday, jumping to 4,048 after 50 new COVID deaths were reported since Wednesday.
Active cases in the state stood at 9,904 Thursday, with a slight increase in new cases.
Hospitalizations around the state remain high, although they are dropping.
As of Thursday, 812 COVID cases were in hospitals with 232 in ICUs and 170 on ventilators.
Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday the peak in Delta variant cases was probably reached in mid-September, with the seven-day daily average of new cases falling from 1,954 on Sept. 16 to 1,050 on Wednesday.
Topping said two vaccination clinics last week resulted in total of 653 shots administered, mostly booster shots.
Those are “not great numbers,” he said, so only one vaccine clinic is scheduled for next week, on Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. First and second doses of Pfizer and Moderna will be given as well as the Pfizer booster. No appointments are necessary.
Booster shots for the Moderna vaccine have been approved by an FDA committee and are scheduled to be considered by the CDC next week.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.