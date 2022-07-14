GRUNDY,Va. — More people in Buchanan County has been accounted for since heavy flooding struck the region Tuesday evening, the Buchanan County Sheriff's Office stated Thursday.
The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police (VSP), Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) and other local and state resources worked through Wednesday night to locate and reunite area residents with their loved ones after a storm struck the region Tuesday evening.
As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, authorities had made contact with 27 of the 44 reported unaccounted for since Wednesday, according to Sheriff John C. McClanahan. By 10 a.m., the number of people unaccounted for had been reduced to three. Local and state police crews were working to locate those remaining three individuals.
There were still no reports of fatalities or injuries related to the ongoing flooding.
"This morning, our deputies, state troopers and rescue groups are already working to reach the remaining 17 individuals," McClanahan said in a statement issued Thursday morning. "One area of concentration is along Big Branch Road, as crews were not able to reach that area Wednesday due to the roads being impassable."
"Fortunately, the floodwaters are receding and the county is able to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews with removing debris and mud from the roadways to get them re-opened, assessing damage to residences, etc.," he said.
