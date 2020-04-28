GRUNDY, Va. —The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Buchanan County climbed to 16 Tuesday morning.
That’s up from 14 cases on Monday. Buchanan County is considered a COVID-19 outbreak site by the Virginia Department of Health.
The health department didn’t say Tuesday if the two new cases were related to the outbreak site or not.
Twelve of the original infections occurred at the Mountain Mission School in Grundy, where staff members and students tested positive for the virus earlier this month.
School President Chris Mitchell confirmed to the Daily Telegraph on April 15 that the outbreak had occurred at the residential non-profit Christian school, saying it started on April 6 when a staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The 13th infection was reported Saturday and the 14th on Monday. The two new infections were confirmed Tuesday.
No deaths or hospitalizations from the virus have been reported in Buchanan County.
No other changes were reported Tuesday morning in Southwest Virginia with Tazewell County still reporting five cases; Giles County, four cases; and 11 cases in Wythe County with one death and one hospitalization.
Bland County still has no confirmed cases of the virus.
Six deaths have been reported so far in the Southwest Virginia region from COVID-19, including one death in Wythe County, three deaths in Washington County, one death in Wise County and one death in Scott County.
Smyth County, which neighbors Tazewell County, is reporting 13 cases and four hospitalizations.
Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, is now reporting 54 cases, six hospitalizations and one death.
No changes were reported Monday morning in neighboring West Virginia where the state Department of Health and Human Resources was still reporting nine cases in Mercer County, six cases in McDowell County and five cases in Monroe County.
Eight of those nine individuals who contracted the virus in Mercer County are now out of quarantine, and have recovered from the virus. All six patients in McDowell County also have recovered from the virus and are now out of quarantine.
