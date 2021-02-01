By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
BLUEFIELD — For the first time in weeks, the number of active coronavirus cases in Mercer County has fallen below a thousand.
As of Monday morning, the Mercer County Health Department was reporting 823 active COVID-19 cases, a continuation of a downward trend that began late last month. At one point in January, the number of active virus cases in Mercer County was as high as 1,700.
In recent days, the health department also has been reporting fewer new coronavirus cases. There were six new virus cases confirmed by the health department Monday, along with four probable cases.
Despite the downward trend in new virus cases locally, health officials are worried that the number could spike again if any of the new virus variants reach the region. Two of particular concern are the United Kingdom and South Africa mutations, which are more contagious and potentially more deadly than the normal coronavirus strain. The U.K. mutation has been found in Virginia, and the South African strain has been confirmed in South Carolina.
The COVID-19 death toll in Mercer County currently stands at 91. Those deaths to date include 24 residents of the Princeton Health Care Center, nine residents of the Maples Health Care Center, nine residents of the Mercer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and six residents of the Stonerise Princeton (Princeton Center).
That means 48 of the deaths to date in Mercer County are associated with nursing homes. Another 43 of the virus deaths to date are not associated with nursing homes.
Statewide, 424 new virus cases were reported Monday in West Virginia along with four deaths. The Mountain State has reported 2,028 deaths to date associated with COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
The only new virus-related death reported Monday for the region was in Tazewell County, where the county’s pandemic death toll to date has now climbed to 33.
