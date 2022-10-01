BLUEFIELD — Jamie Null has been named a 2022 “Stars of Almost Heaven” by the W.Va. Department of Tourism.
Null, executive director of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), was honored last week in Huntington at the 2022 Governor’s Conference on Tourism.
The event showcases people around the state who work in tourism for outstanding achievements in various categories.
Null was recognized for her accomplishments in working with the Department of Tourism on co-op advertising and promoting Mercer County on a regional basis as part of the CVB’s Visit Mercer County initiative.
“I love when the Stars of Almost Heaven award ceremony rolls around each year, because that means we get to reflect on all the great work our industry partners are doing to promote tourism in West Virginia,” said West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby.
Null said the co-op advertising is offered by the Dept. of Tourism to all tourism partners in the state and it’s a good opportunity to share costs and spread the word.
“We pay half and they pay half,” she said, adding that Ruby started the program after joining the department five years ago.
Ruby was appointed Secretary of the department by Gov. Jim Justice in March 2021. This appointment marked an elevation of the West Virginia Tourism Office to a cabinet-level department, where Ruby had served as Tourism Commissioner for four years.
Justice has made tourism one of his major priorities.
“The award we won was for a seasonal campaign this year in out-of-home advertising,” Null said.
That means promoting Mercer County outside the state at strategic locations on highly traveled interstates where motorists stop.
Small billboards and signs in highly visible places are used.
“It creates a brand awareness at high profile locations on interstates,” she said.
Null said it is always advantageous to take opportunities offered by the Department of Tourism.
“It is using their skill sets and we are using our skill sets to help create a very good advertising opportunity for visitors,” she said. “We are visually engaging people with our brand.”
Digital marketing is also a tool the CVB uses routinely, reinforcing what people may see in out-of-home advertising and prompting them to “click” on digital ads they may see on onlline.
From Jan. 1 to Aug. 1 this year, those ads received over 17,000 clicks, she said, which means people actually opened the ad to see the content.
To create the advertising, Null said the VCB works with a “really talented team” from Digital Relativity, a company based in Fayetteville, W.Va.
“We have made it a point to make sure we have really great assets in terms of photos and videos,” she said. “We want the best for that. It is hard to get people to look if you don’t have that.”
Null said Digital Relativity does a “great job of capturing the beauty of Mercer County” and they do several photo shoots each year.
Null said local hotels and restaurants can also become partners with the Department of Tourism and take advantage of the some of the programs.
“We can connect them with West Virginia Tourism on how they can participate,” she said.
Null said that also during the Governor’s Conference in Huntington the CVB received accreditation from the West Virginia Association of Convention and Visitors Bureau.
A plaque was presented to Null at the WVACVB meeting held during the Governor’s Conference.
The accreditation establishes the Mercer County CVB as a “credible, effective partner with its public funding source and with the tourism industry.”
Accreditation is renewed every four years and the CVB has been accredited since the early 2000s.
The plaque was presented to Null by Annette Gavin-Bates, President of the WVACVB, and Jeff Lusk, Executive Director of the Hatfield McCoy Regional Recreation Trail Authority.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.