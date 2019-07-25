By Jessica Farrish
CNHI News W.Va.
BECKLEY — The helicopter carrying billionaire Beckley philanthropist Chris Cline and six other people off his private Bahamian island on July 4 was in flight just one minute before it crashed in the Atlantic, killing everyone on board, according to a preliminary accident report released by the National Transportation Safety Board on Tuesday.
Cline; his daughter Kameron, 22; Delaney Wykle, 22, of Beckley; Dave Jude, 56, of Wyoming County; two of Kameron's sorority sisters, Jillian Clark, 22, of Lousiana and Brittney Searson, 21, of Palm Beach Gardens; and Geoffrey Painter, 52, of the United Kingdom were fatally injured in the crash near Big Grand Cay, Abaco, Bahamas.
A full investigation into the cause of the crash is still being conducted and may take up to two years, federal officials reported.
The group had been on Cline's private island on July 4 where Cline was celebrating his birthday. He would have turned 61 on July 5.
The crash occurred around 1:54 a.m.
In his flight plan, according to the report, the pilot who was not identified had indicated he would be using instruments rather than sight on the flight from Walker’s Cay Airport to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.
Witnesses told investigators that the helicopter had left Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Fla., at about 12:57 a.m. and landed at Big Grand Cay between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m. The reason for the flight was to pick up two people on Cline's island who needed medical treatment, the report states. It had been previously reported that only Kameron was in need of medical attention.
Cline family friends had told The Register-Herald on July 4 that Kameron had become ill. Members of the Wykle family had reported to Florida media that Delaney, a May graduate of West Virginia University who had passed her nursing board exams to become a registered nurse two days earlier, had boarded the helicopter to assist with a person who was ill.
After landing on Cline's island, the aircraft remained on the ground with its engines running while passengers boarded.
A witness reported the helicopter then took off in the usual way and climbed about 30 to 40 feet and accelerated in a "nose-down attitude."
Another witness, about two miles to the southwest, told investigators he saw the aircraft lift and climb 40 to 50 feet. He then saw blue and white lights were spinning to the left and dropping to the water. He estimated the helicopter had rotated to the left three or four times. The man said he heard a "whoosh whoosh whoosh" sound and lost sight of the helicopter. He then heard the sound of an impact, he told investigators.
Mathien McIntosh, who worked for Cline, told the Guardian newspaper of Nassau in the Bahamas on July 5 that he had seen the helicopter disappear.
“It went up and in about five it just ‘boop,' " McIntosh was quoted. "The light just disappeared and it was a loud crash. It was a loud bang in the water.”
McIntosh said he and his brother-in-law then “jumped in our boats and we went searching. This was about 2:30 a.m. but found nothing."
Relatives called authorities at 2:53 p.m. on July 4 to report Cline's helicopter had never reached Fort Lauderdale, prompting the Federal Aviation Administration to issue an "overdue flight" alert about 3:21 p.m.
Between 4 and 5 p.m., local Bahamas residents discovered Cline's helicopter upside down in water about 16 feet deep, the report states.
McIntosh was helping with the search when the wreck was found.
Recovery crews said that all seven people onboard had died. It appeared that they had not attempted to unbuckle seatbelts, according to media reports.
The tail of the helicopter was separated from the body and recovered in multiple pieces, the report says. All five main rotor blades were severed but later recovered.
Meteorologists reported that weather was not a factor.
The NTSB report is the preliminary report and is subject to errors, according to the NTSB site.
The accident investigation was initially under the jurisdiction of the Air Accident Investigation Department (AAID) of the Bahamas. The AAID requested that NTSB investigate the accident on July 6, and the NTSB accepted the request on July 8.
The Beckley community hosted a prayer vigil for the victims on July 12 at the Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex, named for Cline's late father. Cline had funded a large portion of the sporting complex, and the Cline Family Foundation had pledged $10 million for a new YMCA sports center for the city.
Friends and family had remembered the billionaire Cline as a generous, visionary and hardworking man who never lost touch with Beckley and his coal miner beginnings.
Kameron's mother, Kelly Cline-Fama, penned a statement in which she detailed her pride and joy of having Kameron as a daughter.
Delaney's best friend, Danielle Ormandy, remembered Delaney.
"She was my light during the darkest of times and my support system through the good, the bad and the ugly," Ormandy said. "I'm forever grateful that God chose Delaney as my best friend."
