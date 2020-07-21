PRINCETON — New River Community and Technical College is ready to start the process of bringing students back to school, with options available on how they take classes.
Faculty and staff will be on the Princeton campus (outside) for a registration event on July 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“As we move closer to the start of the fall semester, we want to reach out to students to ensure that they’re registered and ready for classes,” said Executive Director for Institutional Advancement and the New River CTC Foundation Michael Green. “We’ve been very efficient working remotely, but these events will allow students to drop off transcripts or other paperwork and talk to staff about classes.”
For fall 2020, New River CTC will offer classes in three formats: face-to-face, online and web enhanced face-to-face. Fall classes start Aug. 17.
Admissions, faculty and Student Success Center representatives will be on hand to assist both current and new students with the registration process. Those needing to take placement testing should complete the online registration form and plan to come to campus by 9 a.m., and attendees should wear a mask.
Attendees can register online at newriver.edu/countdown-fall2020.
Those unable to attend the registration day event are encouraged to contact the college to schedule an appointment to register for classes.
New River CTC offers more than 60 degree and certificate programs with over 30 eligible for the WV Invests Grant providing free tuition.
For information about registering for classes, visit www.newriver.edu, email admissions@newriver.edu or call 866-349-3739.
The college serves nine counties in southeastern West Virginia from the Greenbrier Valley Campus (Lewisburg), Mercer County Campus (Princeton), Nicholas County Campus (Summersville) and Raleigh County Campus (Beaver).
Registration is also set for Aug. 3 in Lewisburg, Aug. 4 in Summersville and Aug. 5 in Beaver.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
