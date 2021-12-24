BLUEFIELD — The new Bluefield Transfer Station on Bluefield Avenue is coming together and is now under roof with an expected opening date in the first half of 2022.
At 2,000 square feet, the facility will offer Bluefield Area Transit (BAT) riders a warm, dry, and safe place to transfer buses. Currently, bus riders must change buses at the open-air transfer hub, exposed to the elements.
The City of Bluefield spearheaded the $3 million project, and in March Gov. Jim Justice and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va. attended the groundbreaking of the state-of-the-art facility.
According to the Department of Transportation (DOT), the project is part of a larger program to revitalize downtown Bluefield and part of the governor’s vision to improve West Virginia’s communities.
“There have been a lot of people turning the wheels on this; doing amazing work to make this day a reality,” Justice said at the groundbreaking. “It’s unbelievable how important, how vital Bluefield Area Transit is to this community.”
The DOT announced Wednesday the new station is now under roof, new curbs have been completed and the City of Bluefield recently finished paving for the facility.
When completed, the official name of the facility will be the Larlyn Patrick McKinney Bluefield Area Transit Regional Transfer Station, named for Bluefield Area Transit’s director of more than two decades.
Bluefield Area Transit serves Mercer and McDowell counties and carries about 211,000 passengers a year. In 2019, Bluefield Area Transit buses drove nearly 800,000 miles.
Funding is a combination of federal, state and local dollars.
The Federal Transit Administration, WVDOT, West Virginia Division of Public Transit and City of Bluefield cooperated to plan and fund the facility. The transfer station is being built on a former Brownfield industrial site.
The transfer station will also provide a safe place for passengers to board and disembark from Greyhound buses, which also stop in Bluefield.
