BLUEFIELD, Va. — Local small businesses were sanitizing surfaces Thursday and getting masks ready for today’s reopening of Virginia’s business community.
Phase One of Virginia’s reopening plan starts today except for Northern Virginia where it’s been delayed until May 29 due to high numbers of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases being reported in that region. Gov. Ralph Northam said that beginning today non-essential retail stores can reopen to 50 percent capacity, and restaurants may reopen for outdoor dining with 50 percent capacity.
Stores and restaurants in downtown Bluefield, Va., were getting ready for today’s reopening.
“We’ve been closed since the first of March,” said owner Judy Burchette of the antique store Double J’s Prowl Around Shop. “We’ve missed our customers. We’ve already totally sanitized the shop, restocked and moved everything around. We are ready for our customers to come back.”
Using masks will be at the customers’ discretion, and they will be asked to do social distancing, Burchette added.
Down the street, New Graham Knives was getting ready to open, too. Owner Mike Dye said employees would be wearing masks and have precautions ready.
“We’d really like for the customers to wear masks, but that’s not mandatory,” he said. “We have to limit customers to 10, but that doesn’t include employees.”
The store has online sales as well as a storefront, and that part of the business “has been percolating right along,” Dye said. “You can tell when the stimulus checks started coming in. We sold a lot of Chris Reeves knives that are $400 to $600. For some people when you get a stimulus check, there’s no such thing as saving it.”
Less than a block away, Margaret and David Fowler were preparing to serve home cooking at Margaret’s Country Corner.
“Well, we closed down March 16,” Margaret recalled. “We were scared and we had a new grand baby coming. We’re reopening (today) with no help from the government. We got a stimulus check, but we had to pay bills.”
Since their restaurant doesn’t have any employees, it hasn’t qualified for assistance from the federal government, she said.
“Nobody’s helping us. We’re doing this on our own. I’m really disappointed with how the small businesses have been done,” Margaret added. “It’s not right. The government is not helping the little moms and pops. They’re gone.”
They can’t have indoor dining because there isn’t enough room for people get stay 6 feet apart, so they’ve been doing curbside pickups and deliveries. While they could offer outdoor dining, they decided not to do so.
David and Margaret said they often feed police and other first responders for free to recognize the risks they take.
“They’re the first responders,” Margaret stated. “They see a lot of bad, a lot of ugly.”
Other local businesses have worked to stay in touch with their customers while the pandemic kept their doors closed.
“When this pandemic started, we kind of just set back and waited,” owner Darlene Bowers of Leslie Ann’s Boutique said.
To maintain contact with her customers, Bowers turned to Facebook Live and other means, and consulted out-of-state stores to guidance.
“These other stores that have been doing it have kind of been my mentors,” she said. “We decided to try and stay in touch with our customers on the phone, email, text messages or the Facebook Live so people wouldn’t just totally forget about us. That worked really well for us. We didn’t encourage people to come in. We did encourage curbside service which people can call in and we can bring it out to their car. We have done a lot of mail order were people can call in their order. I’ve shipped to the state of Washington, we shipped to Pennsylvania, the Carolinas, Blacksburg, Roanoke. The shipping has been great. Another service we offered is gift cards.”
“I couldn’t just sit back and do nothing,” she added.
One hope Darlene Bowers and her husband, David, have is prom season, which he described a major time for businesses like theirs since there are so many orders for prom dresses and so many tuxedo rentals.
There was little reason for anyone to come downtown with most of the stores closed, but being able to open again could help change this, Darlene Bowers said.
“Hopefully now with things opening up, it will draw things downtown,” she concluded.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
