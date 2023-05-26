PRINCETON — Property owners wanting to demolish their dilapidated homes and other structures are being encouraged to apply for grants that will cover the cost.
In 2022, Mercer County received a $1.5 million state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) grant for tearing down dilapidated structures. Residents wanting to demolish homes and other structures they cannot afford to take down can file applications to get the necessary money.
Lori Mills, the county’s dilapidated structures officer, said Thursday that about 50 structures across the county have been torn down since the grant became available. Two batches of structures have come down, and a third with about 43 structures will soon be going out for bids.
“We are bidding out Batch Three and once that bid is awarded we will start to work on Batch Four which also has over 40 structures so funding is limited,” Mills said. “And there are deadlines to use the funding. We encourage anyone who has a structure that needs to come down to apply.”
The state DEP may allocate more demolition money to Mercer County once the $1.5 million that was awarded in 2022 is depleted, but this is not guaranteed, so residents are being encouraged to apply now, she stated.
“Ultimately once the grant funding has been used, we will go back to business as usual; which means when a property is identified, the homeowner is responsible for the demolition cost,” Mills said.
There are instances when property owners cannot afford to have a structure demolished and hauled away.
“We have found several homeowners who wanted structures down and just didn’t have the funding to do so, and that is exactly what this program is designed for,” Mills said.
There are cases when owners living outside Mercer County did not know about the grant program. One Lewisburg resident who owns a decaying structure in Mercer County was “thrilled” when she was contacted and told about the grants, Mills added.
Mercer County’s grant money is steadily being spent.
“It was a one-year grant starting October 2022 with the ability to do a six-month extension, which means we will have until April next year to use the funding,” Mills said. “And while that might sound like a long time to use it, we have over 128 applications pending. Right now we’re getting ready to bid out Batch 3 and the goal would be to have six batches total. I would like to see us get at least 180 structures down total.”
Applications are available on the door of Mills’s office at the Memorial Building in Princeton, which is near the Mercer County Courthouse, and by contacting her.
The office’s phone number is 304-431-8538 and Mills can also be reached at 304-325-6354. The email address is lori.mills@mercercountywv.org.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
