By Sara Serrano
CNHI News Service
TAHLEQUAH, Oklahoma – Throughout March, women of past and present are celebrated during National Women’s History Month – and one Northeastern Oklahoma city has its fair share of notables, including the first woman chief of the nation’s largest indigenous tribe.
According to the U.S. National Archives, National Women’s History Month was established by presidential proclamation to draw attention to and improve the focus on women in historical studies. March 8, 1910, became the first annual observation of International Women’s Day. Women’s History Week was then instituted in 1978, and in 1987, the National Women’s History Project petitioned Congress and succeeded in making March a celebration of the economic, political, and social contributions of women.
The names of many notable women are woven throughout the history of Tahlequah and Cherokee County.
Mayor-Elect Suzanne Myers will soon become the third female in her post in the city’s history.
“I am thrilled. I am so humbled. I am confident this is a role I can do well in, but everyone needs to remember I am one voice at the table, and it will truly take a village,” said Myers about her winning the election on Feb. 27.
Tahlequah’s first female mayor, Eunice “Sally” Ross, began as a city clerk. and served as the city’s mayor from May 1989 to May 1995.
She was reelected to a four-year term in 1995, and chose not to seek reelection.
Current Mayor Sue Catron told the Daily Press last May that Ross faced much opposition from the City Council during her term.
“The stories of her being called ‘Silly Sally’ and being dismissed are appalling. It took great strength of will to lead throughout her term,” she said.
Women have held leadership positions in Cherokee Nation as well.
Wilma Mankiller, originally from the Bell community in Adair County, moved to Tahlequah after living in California, and became the first female principal chief of the Cherokee Nation in 1987. Mankiller served from 1985 to 1995, and during her administration, the tribe’s enrollment tripled, employment doubled, and her team built new housing and health centers. She was the recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a National Women’s Hall of Fame inductee, Northeastern State University’s first Sequoyah Fellow, and a Cherokee National Treasure.
Mankiller was recently commemorated on a U.S. quarter as part of the American Women Quarters Program.
“The great Cherokee Nation Chief Wilma Mankiller is remembered for being a defender, mentor, mother and leader,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin when the quarter was first released. “She demonstrated grit and determination, fought for justice for Native Americans, and inspired us to do more to help ourselves as a people. She made the world better, fairer and more just. She did all this, by the way, at an early age before she ever held public office. Once she became principal chief, she just kept on changing the world.”
Currently, five women serve on the CN Tribal Council.
