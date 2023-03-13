By Renee Fite
CNHI News Service
STILWELL, Oklahoma – A presentation on the “Endangered Ozark Giraffe” didn’t describe a ruminant artiodactyl mammal, but a type of rock work on many homes in Northeastern Oklahoma – and those structures are disappearing quickly.
During a recent meeting of the Adair County Historical and Genealogical Association, Steve Garrett shared a slideshow featuring many structures with the style. Garrett has become fascinated by these buildings as a sort of hobby.
“I’m so interested in these homes with the giraffe style design; one of the reasons I started a podcast was to tell this story,” Garrett said.
He just recorded his 100th podcast.
These rock homes were built in the early 1900s until the Depression, and the design fell out of use after World War II.
Garrett fell in love with them in the ‘80s.
He’s found the design, as he described it, “where the Great Plains, Ozark Mountains and Indian Territory collide.”
Technology allowed for the new rock design at that time. “When Portland Cement came out with faster-drying cement, it allowed for this type of rock work,” said Garrett.
He recalled one of his own experiences with rocks as a kid.
“The Garrett family, like many families, would have kids pick up rocks and put them in a stack. Usually we would eventually build walls,” he said.
On one occasion, the boys were helping their dad, Frank. “Dad said, ‘Don’t write your name in the cement.’
My brother Neal not only wrote his name, but put some dashes and drew a rainbow over it. It was quite a work of art. Dad came over, looked at it and took the trowel and smoothed it over,” he said, demonstrating with his arms the swoosh of the trowel.
Houses, churches and schools in the program included The Castle in Tahlequah, in neighboring Cherokee County, and a church at Zion.
“Craftsman style of architecture came along about that time, and you find a lot of those homes with the rock exterior,” he said.
Stones are often that same orange color as a giraffe. There are many textures and styles, some have raised mortar and other the rocks are outlined in black paint as a design choice. A home in Missouri has broad, white mortar.
“That must have taken a lot of time to paint around each rock,” he said.
Sandstone was cheap and plentiful throughout the Ozarks and was a great moisture barrier.
“It was so popular the process to construct was included in Extension Services bulletins in the Ozarks region,” Garrett said.
Flower designs are featured on some homes.
Before the bypass was built in Stilwell, homes with any historical value were marked, including giraffe houses, Garrett said.
“Stilwell must have been rife with them back in the day,” said Garrett.
He showed a few shells of homes still standing.
“See that? No doors or windows, but the rocks are still there,” he said.
Many of the homes are still standing; some are two-story, and the way people created those is impressive, he said.
“A lot of people see us as hillbillies, but I say, ‘see what us hillbillies are capable of?’” he said.
