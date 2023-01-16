By Renee Fite
CNHI News Service
STILWELL, Oklahoma – A jack-of-all-trades animator in Northeast Oklahoma says he's ecstatic to have some of his work on display in the Smithsonian Institution.
"Cowabunga! This is incredible!" said Artie Romero, who is also an instructor at the local technology center and a sales representative for the Stilwell Democrat Journal.
Romero, producer and director of ARG! Cartoon Animation LLC, was contacted a few months ago by a film company about using some of his work from 1980, "Video Game All Stars."
"In 1983, I conceived, produced and directed a half-hour TV documentary series about expert arcade video game players. There were only three episodes produced, and they were all broadcast by the Colorado Springs and Pueblo, Colorado NBC affiliate, KOAA TV, channels 5 and 30. The show's sponsors were all local video arcades," Romero said.
On Sept. 8, Romero received an email from Katy Jones Garrity, a producer with Cabbage Leaf Pictures. The producer was working on a museum project about video games in the 1980s and 1990s and expressed interested in using some of the footage from Romero's program. Garrity's production, "Pauses and Replays,” is a series of films about American video game history for public display in the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History in Washington, D.C.
Romeros old film footage was not up to 2022 technology standards, but it was still usable. The footage was shot on 3/4-inch videotape AKA U-Matic, which was widely employed by TV stations in the early 1980s.
In 2004, Romero ordered the master tapes digitized, and in 2011, he posted all three shows on YouTube. They were soon added to IMDb.com, the Internet Movie Database, and in recent years, the show has become widely recognized as one of the first TV series about the video game craze.
Romero also inquired about payment, and had a figure in mind. On Nov 29, Garrity wrote, "We have completed our video and were very grateful to be able to use some of the first episode of your video in the project."
The next day, Romero received the contract, and found out exactly where his show was going. After he signed the agreement, the producer told him the completed film would be exhibited in the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C., starting in December 2022.
