RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia may see the largest surge of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases during May, Gov. Ralph Northam said.
In a press conference Monday, Northam said the state should see the surge sometime during the month of May and precautions continue to be taken.
That is “our best estimate and what we are preparing for,” he said.
Part of that preparation is to establish acute care centers in arenas that can handle patients hospitals may not have the capacity to handle, Northam said.
Those sites, which are being set up in the hardest hit areas of Richmond, Tidewater and Northern Virginia, should be ready in six weeks, he added.
Northam also said it’s crucial for residents to continue social distancing.
He used an example of a nursing home where 16 people have died and 92 tested positive.
But 53 of those positives had “no symptoms at all,” he said, explaining how pervasive “community spread” is in the state. That is when there is no known source of how the virus spread and how someone can have it but not know and then give it to others when contact is made.
“We slow the spread by staying at home,” he said. “We are in the early stages in Virginia. The actions we take now will shape what happens in the next few weeks and months.”
Northam also said he is concerned about continued social gatherings on beaches and at state parks.
“Some people are still gathering in groups and not abiding by social distance standards in violation of the stay-at-home order,” he said. “We don’t want to close the parks to public visitation.”
Virginia now has seen 2,878 positive cases with 54 deaths.
