RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam warned Friday that some state residents are still ignoring required social distancing rules, and congregating together in large crowds.
Those who do so, according to Northam, are in direct violation of the state’s Stay at Home order. Northam’s warning came as the number of COVID-19 cases in the Commonwealth jumped to 2,012 on Friday with 312 hospitalizations and 46 deaths, and as Northam announced three new alternative care facilities to assist the state’s existing hospitals and provide care to those individuals who are sickened by the virus.
The alternative care facilities are planned at the Richmond Convention Center, Hampton Roads Convention Center and Dulles Expo Center.
Northam said each of the three locations can hold several hundred acute and non-acute care beds.
“I hear that some people are still gathering in groups and not abiding in social distancing in direct violation of our Stay at Home order,” Northam said during a press briefing Friday. “This puts a direct burden on our law enforcement. Virginians must practice social distancing and avoid gatherings.”
Northam said the widest spread of the disease is currently occurring in the central region of Virginia as well as the Tidewater and Northern Virginia areas.
“Everyone needs to stay apart for their own safety and ours,” Northam said. “Do not gather in groups.”
Northam said Virginia is still bracing for a surge, or peak, of coronavirus cases in late April and May.
“Our models look at the month of May being the time the surge will most likely occur,” Northam said.
So far, 19,005 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia.
“As I’ve said before, we are in the early stages of this situation in Virginia,” Northam said. “The action we take now will shape what happens in the next couple of weeks and months. If we stick together, we can all get through this.”
In Southwest Virginia, Tazewell, Smyth, Wythe and Washington counties are still holding at two confirmed cases. Wise County is now reporting one COVID-19 case. But there were still no confirmed cases Friday in Bland, Giles or Buchanan counties.
Northam also announced that Virginia has received a Major Disaster Declaration from Washington. Northam requested the declaration from the Trump administration on March 30.
A Major Disaster Declaration designation provides federal public assistance for all areas in the Commonwealth affected by COVID-19 at a federal cost share of 75 percent. It allows state agencies, local governments, and certain non-profit organizations to purchase additional supplies and receive reimbursements for COVID-19 related costs under its Public Assistance program. In addition, the Major Disaster Declaration authorizes federal agencies to provide direct emergency assistance to Virginia.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
