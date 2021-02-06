RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia is seeing its COVID numbers improve, but with virus variants (mutations) detected in the state, including the South African variant, state leaders are concerned.
“LabCorp detected the first case of the South African variant, which is even more contagious,” said Gov. Ralph Northam in his pandemic briefing Friday morning. “In Israel, the new variants account for 80 percent of the new cases.”
That creates a sense of urgency in administering vaccines, he added, as the virus is “changing and mutating.”
“This makes it urgent to get vaccines as quickly as possible and as equitably as possible,” he said. “Now is not the time to relax.”
According to the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), the first case of the SARS-CoV-2 (South African) variant B.1.351 has been identified in a sample from an adult resident of Eastern Virginia.
The VDH is currently investigating this case and assessing the person’s travel history.
“The B.1.351 variant, which first emerged in South Africa in late 2020, is associated with increased person-to-person transmission of COVID-19,” the VDH said. “At this time, there is no evidence that infections with this variant cause more severe disease. To date, the B.1.351 variant has been identified in only two other U.S. states, South Carolina and Maryland.”
Threats from the variants come at a time around the nation when the spread of the virus is waning.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Advisor to the President, said Friday the number of new cases in the country are down 60 percent since Jan. 8.
Northam said Virginia is seeing the same pattern.
“January was a hard month for COVID cases,” he said. “But all of the numbers are turning the curve, all trending down.”
Northam said COVID hospitalizations are going down as well. “That is a very good thing … health care workers are exhausted.”
Vaccinations are also going better, he said, with almost 1 million doses administered, or 80 percent of those received for first doses and 67 percent overall. “We expect to pass 1 million this weekend.”
That ranks the state 12th among states in administering the doses, he added, and more than 9 percent of state residents have received at least the first dose.
Southwest Virginia, including Bland County, has a higher vaccination rate than many of the more populous areas of the state.
“That is a testament to the hard work of the local health districts in Southwest Virginia,” he said. “That region was particularly hard hit and its population tends to be older and has more health conditions.”
Northam said with a coordinated vaccine preregistration system now in place and vaccination clinics on the way, “I am confident we are ready when the vaccine doses increase.”
Supplies are picking up, he added, with a 23 percent increase, which is a “step in the right direction.”
Pharmacies are also getting in on the act as part of the federal government’s plan to send them extra doses.
“CVS is the first in the rollout,” he said. “It has the most locations in Virginia within reach of people who are more vulnerable and low income areas.”
Northam said it will start next week with 36 locations and they are working on registration procedures as well as looking to expand the program with other pharmacies, including Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger.
“We still have a long way to go (in getting vaccines),” he said, “I don’t want to sugarcoat that, but that is the position we are in across the country. Demand is much higher than the supply. Every state wants more vaccines from the federal government.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
