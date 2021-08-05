RICHMOND, Va. — All school divisions in Virginia should “follow the law” and require masks in public schools when students return to in-person classes later this month.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Thursday afternoon, changing an earlier decision to leave it up to local school divisions to decide.
“It is the law of the commonwealth,” he said of a law passed by the General Assembly in March of this year which requires school divisions to follow CDC guidelines on mask wearing in public schools.
“I expect our school divisions across the commonwealth to follow the law,” Northam, a Democrat, said.
The CDC recently revised its guidelines and recommended all students, K-12, as well as teachers and staff wear masks in schools.
Northam said if school divisions refuse to comply with CDC guidelines they should consult legal counsel, although he did not elaborate on that aspect.
Tazewell County schools have already decided to make mask wearing in schools optional.
But schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Stacy said after Northam's announcement today that Tazewell County Public Schools "will certainly follow whatever mandates come from the Governor's office."
In response to a question during his press conference about whether it is a mandate, Northam said he sees no distinction between a law and a mandate and that if school divisions don't comply they "should have a frank discussion with their legal counsel."
Northam said the reason for the directive is to keep students and school personnel safe.
With the Delta variant, a growing number of COVID cases and hospitalizations, as well as the propensity of the Delta variant to spread quickly and impact children are all part of the change in strategy.
He also said the law passed in March had bipartisan support and was sponsored by a Republican.
Northam said vaccinations are the key to stopping the virus.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
