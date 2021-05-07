RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said Thursday that additional pandemic occupancy and mitigation restrictions could be lifted come June 15 if virus numbers continue to trend downward in the Commonwealth.
Northam, a Democrat, said he didn’t anticipate making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all residents of Virginia at this time, but he used Thursday’s virtual pandemic briefing as an opportunity to encourage all residents of the Commonwealth 16-years of age and above to get vaccinated.
“If our COVID numbers keep trending down, and our vaccination numbers keep going up, we plan to lift social distancing requirements and capacity requirements on June 15,” Northam said.
Northam didn’t commit to lifting the state’s mask mandate at that time, but said the state would continue to review mask requirements and follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We still have work to do,” Northam said. “We are not at the finish line yet. But we are approaching a time where we can think differently about how we interact, particularly with people who are vaccinated.”
Northam said the state is currently seeing the lowest number of people hospitalized as a result of COVID-19. He said deaths statewide also have dropped in recent weeks.
“These are all very positive signs,” Northam said. “We’ve been following the data and watching the numbers for more than a year. Today the data gives us a very clear message: The vaccines are working.”
The state of emergency declaration that is still in effect for the Commonwealth is currently set to expire on June 30, and if it is allowed to expire at that time, it could also impact the current mask mandate that is in effect for the state.
When asked by media representatives if he is considering not renewing the emergency declaration come June 30, Northam responded “absolutely.”
“Because I hope to have COVID-19 in the rear view mirror,” he said. “But the mask mandate, not all children will be vaccinated by June 30, so we will have to work through the details of that.”
Northam also was asked about vaccine hesitancy from the public, and whether the state will require or mandate that all residents of Virginia take the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I don’t anticipate at the state level mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, although you know other vaccines are mandated,” Northam said in response to a reporter question about making the vaccine mandatory. “That would require input from the CDC and the legislature would have to act.”
Northam said his administration will continue to “encourage” residents to get the vaccine at this time.
He said 46 percent of all Virginians have received at least one dosage of the vaccine at this time, along with 66 percent of all inmates who are currently incarcerated in the state.
Northam, who contracted COVID-19 earlier this year, said some individuals who are sickened by the virus can still have complications months laters. Northam said his sense of smell and taste hasn’t fully returned.
“It’s an unpredictable disease,” he said. “It can put anyone in the hospital. As you know, I had COVID myself. And seven months later, I still can’t smell or taste anything. If you haven’t gotten the vaccine, remember this. COVID can make you sick for several months. I’ve had COVID and I’ve had the vaccine. And between the two it is an easy choice. I’ll take the vaccine any day.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.