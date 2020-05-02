RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday he will have guidelines to announce Monday on the possibility of moving into phase one of a plan to start reopening the state.
Northam’s executive order to close many small businesses because of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic expires on May 8, but he has yet to stay if it will be extended or in what form.
“We will talk more about that on Monday,” he said as pressure is growing to at least allow small businesses in rural areas to reopen.
On Friday, a motorcade rally was held in Giles County for reopening rural areas and the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors officially urged Northam to use a regional approach to reopening businesses. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said in virtual town hall meeting Thursday that areas like Southwest Virginia should be allowed to reopen sooner than others.
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy has also advocated for a regional approach.
“We are not Fairfax,” he said recently.
Northam has allowed hospitals and medical providers around the state to resume offering more routine services since enough PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) is available and there is no shortage of hospital beds.
The case data from around the state, availability of PPE and testing capabilities are all being looked at as criteria on when and where to take the next steps, he said.
“We are still working out a blueprint (for phase one),” he said, adding that he has had input from businesses of all sizes from around the state. He also formed a Business Task Force to examine the issue.
“Consumers need to be assured they are safe,” he said. “We are doing it a safe manner.”
Northam said there “pros and cons” to taking a regional approach and he is concerned that if businesses reopen in the Southwest part of the state residents of other areas can go there.
“If they are open it’s not that difficult to travel around,” he said, pointing out that some of those visitors could come from a “hotspot” in the state.
Northam said he will be working on a plan this weekend.
The supplies of PPE have improved, he said, and the state is receiving three PPE cleaning systems from the federal government.
One will be in Blacksburg and serve West Virginia and Tennessee as well.
Northam said the units can decontaminate 240,000 masks a day and PPE can be used and cleaned 20 times without any degradation.
An adequate supply of PPE is a key to moving forward, he said, along with increased testing, which saw the highest single number of tests in a day so far conducted on Thursday at 5,800.
Northam has said the goal is to have the ability to test 10,000 a day.
He also announced Friday that the state is receiving $230 million in federal funding for pandemic relief for schools and school divisions in the state will get 90 percent of it.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.