By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
HURLEY, Va. — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that he has asked President Joe Biden to issue a Major Disaster Declaration for Buchanan County to help with the ongoing recovery from the August 30 flooding disaster.
The Hurley community sustained sustained major flooding damage from an extreme rainfall event on August 30 resulting in 8 to 10 inches of rain, flash flooding, and landslides. One death was later confirmed as a result of the flooding.
Northam said the federal disaster declaration will help the residents of Buchanan County recover from the damages sustained in the flood.
“When I visited Hurley, I saw firsthand how these areas are suffering and need our help,” Northam said. “I promised Hurley residents that I would do everything I could to help them, and I intend to keep that promise. As we continue with the recovery efforts, I am formally requesting a Major Disaster Declaration from the federal government to ensure that we get access to critical programs and funding that are necessary to assist those who were affected by this disaster.”
Northam said the Virginia Department of Emergency Management coordinated joint preliminary damage assessments with both the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Small Business Administration. He said the damage estimates are $13.8 million for public infrastructure, including road washouts, water line damages and debris removal. The assessments also showed 31 homes were destroyed, 27 sustained major damage, and eight had minor damage, according to the governor's office.
If the federal assistance is approved, Northam said three programs would become available to Virginia. The Individual Assistance, Public Assistance, and Hazard Mitigation Grant Programs would assist residents with recovery efforts as well as protect against future disasters, according to the governor's office.
“The Virginia Department of Emergency Management stands committed to assisting the communities impacted by this event and recognize that these areas are some of our most vulnerable in the state,” Virginia Department of Emergency Management State Coordinator Curtis Brown said in a prepared statement. “Our teams have been on the ground since the start of the event and we are using every available resource to aid in the recovery from this disaster, which includes working to get a declaration to make federal assistance available.”
If the federal disaster declaration is approved by Biden, disaster survivors may apply for individual assistance directly to FEMA to make repairs to their homes. Other programs such as disaster unemployment, crisis counseling, and disaster legal services may also be available. FEMA would also likely set up a disaster recovery center for survivors to seek these services.
Residents can view information on individual assistance at https://www.fema.gov/assistance/individual/disaster-survivors
If approved, local, state, and private non-profit organizations with infrastructure damage or emergency and debris removal expenditures, may also apply to FEMA for reimbursement of 75 percent of eligible costs. The FEMA Public Assistance program could take years to be fully reimbursed for disaster related expenditures, according to Northam's office.
If approved, Virginia will receive funding for projects to reduce the future funding through the hazard mitigation program. This program could take five to seven years to implement. The application phase of the program is 12 months, and then FEMA may take six to 18 months to award the project based on environmental and historic review compliance or technical feasibility review. Federal assistance is approved at 75 percent of the total eligible project costs. Local governments and state agencies will apply through the Virginia Department of Emergency Management as the administrating agency.
Northam said if a Major Disaster Declaration is approved by Biden, then formal communications about how to register and apply for assistance will be publicized. If the individual assistance program is denied, then the Virginia Department of Emergency Management would apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration for small interest loans for survivors to make repairs in Buchanan County.
