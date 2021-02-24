RICHMOND, Va. — With COVID numbers decreasing in Virginia and vaccinations increasing, some restrictions related to the virus are being eased.
Gov. Ralph Northam said Wednesday morning during his pandemic briefing that starting March 1 a few mitigating restrictions will change.
Those include outdoor social gathering limits increased from 10 people to 25; outdoor event attendance increased from 250 to 30 percent capacity with a cap of 1,000; alcohol sales expanded from 10 p.m. to midnight; and curfews ended that were in effect from midnight to 5 a.m. in some areas of the state.
Northam also said the outdoor venue seating capacity may be increased to more than 1,000 starting in April if numbers continue to improve.
“There will be further steps (to ease restrictions) in coming months,” he said.
The actions were taken, he said, because of the trends in new cases and hospitalizations showing continued declines.
“We are finally seeing COVID numbers fall and vaccine numbers rise,” he said, pointing out that about 36,000 doses are being administered daily and that number is expected to rise with Pfizer and Moderna production increases and Johnson & Johnson distribution starting next week.
“We do not want to risk our progress by easing restrictions too quickly,” he said of the paced approach.
Charles Boothe
