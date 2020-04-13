By CHARLES OWENS
Bluefield Daily Telegraph
RICHMOND, Va. — State models suggest social distancing is working in Virginia, but Governor Ralph Northam warned Monday that if those guidelines are relaxed too early, even more people will be sickened by the virus.
As of Monday afternoon, 5,747 confirmed coronavirus cases had been reported in Virginia with 903 hospitalizations and 149 deaths.
“Today, I am excited we are able to share a Virginia specific model,” Northam said during a press briefing. “It’s been developed by the University of Virginia. Like other models, it too will change. Right now, it shows our social distancing measures are working. It shows we are slowing the spread of the virus.”
However, the model also suggests that if social distancing guidelines are relaxed prematurely, the virus will surge again.
“If we stop what we are doing too soon, it is clear we will have a second peak, and it could be worse than what we are dealing with now,” Northam said.
As a result, Northam said social distancing guidelines and the stay at home order remains in effect for now.
“We are going to need to keep living this way for the near future,” Northam said. “That is one lesson the modeling showed us today. The key is to keep doing what we are doing. Stay at home home. Stay away from groups and keep washing our hands. Distancing is the best way to fight this.”
Northam said models will change on a daily basis.
“These are models, and they are as good as the data we put into these models,” he said. “We take this one day at a time. When will our lives return to the way we knew them before this COVID-19? Just as soon as we can get people’s lives back to normal, we will, but we have to do it safely. We need to continue doing everything we are doing right now.”
