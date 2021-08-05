Most state employees in Virginia are now required to receive a COVID vaccination, or be tested weekly for the virus and show a negative result.
“Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat, said Thursday afternoon that, “speaking as head of the (state) workforce,” he is taking the action to protect state employees and others.
All employees must show proof of vaccination by Sept. 1, he said. If not, a COVID test must be performed every week and they must show proof of a negative test.
The directive will impact about 120,000 employees under the executive branch.
“I also encourage local governments and private companies to do the same thing,” he said.
Northam said the action follows a continued rise in the number of Delta variant cases in the state and more hospitalizations.
“Vaccines work,” he said, pointing to the fact that almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people.
