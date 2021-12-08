RICHMOND — Virginia Law enforcement personnel would see a substantial pay increase under Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposed two-year state budget.
Northam made the announcement Tuesday afternoon, saying it is the largest dollar investment in public safety in Virginia history.
Under the proposal, newly-sworn state troopers will receive a 7.7 percent pay raise; the starting salary for new correction officers will increase by 25 percent; and the average entry-level salary for deputy sheriffs and regional jail officials will increase by approximately 20 percent.
Northam’s budget also includes significant funding to address pay compression and provide additional raises to a range of targeted officers and sworn personnel. Virginia gave one-time bonuses of $3,000 to $5,000 to public safety officials in 2021, in addition to a one-time bonus of $500 in 2020.
The total cost of the proposal is estimated to be $233 million.
“Law enforcement officers carry a heavy burden as they work to protect Virginians, and this raise is the right thing to do,” Northam said in the announcement. “Virginia is committed to training officers, funding alternative response systems, and investing in communities. It is also important that our officers are paid enough to create a positive work environment free from as much stress and burnout as possible. This raise and increased funding is a huge step forward.”
Virginia State Police Superintendent Colonel Gary T. Settle released a statement and said Northam has been supportive of increased pay.
“The bonuses and pay raises given to public safety officials every year during the Governor’s term have boosted morale and changed lives,” he said. “This announcement comes just in time for the holidays and will mean so much to all of the officers and their families.”
“I am proud of the men and women in law enforcement who work tirelessly to keep us safe,” said Secretary of Public Safety and Homeland Security Brian J. Moran. “Governor Northam’s proposed budget will significantly improve our law enforcement institutions, the safety of our communities, and encourage more young people to join Virginia’s talented pool of public safety officers.”
Northam made the announcement at the Commonwealth Public Safety Memorial in Richmond.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.