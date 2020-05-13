RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam has confirmed Phase One of his plan to reopen Virginia businesses will begin Friday.
Northam made the announcement in his press briefing this afternoon.
Phase One will open around the state except in Northern Virginia where the start has been delayed until May 29 because of the high number of coronavirus COVID-19 cases in that region.
Northam said starting Friday non-essential retail stores can open at 50 percent capacity (of people inside); places of worship may reopen to 50 percent capacity; restaurants may open for outdoor dining at 50 percent capacity; gyms will remain closed except for outdoor activity; and salons and barbershops may reopen, but customers must make appointments and employees must wear masks.
Northam said the decision to start the process of reopening the state is based on science and data, as well as the state now being in a position to adequately and quickly handle any possible new surge of positive cases.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.