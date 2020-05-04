RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia may see many more businesses open May 15 as the Commonwealth is ready to enter Phase One of a reopening plan.
“The message today is that we are reopening Virginia next Friday (May 15),” Gov. Ralph Northam said Monday afternoon, adding that his Executive Order that is set to expire on May 8 has been extended one week.
Phase One will see businesses like hair salons, restaurants, gyms and other retail stores reopen. Churches will also be able to hold indoor services.
However, he cautioned, many restrictions to avoid the spread of the virus will remain in place, including social distancing, cleaning and in many cases masks.
Restaurants must also limit occupancy to maintain social distancing.
“You will be able to get your haircut… with safety measures,” Northam said. “You can get out to eat but there will be less seating to spread people out.”
Social groups will still be limited to 10 people.
Northam said Phase One will be for entire state, and the idea to take a regional approach was not advised by a Business Task Force that represented business owners from around the state.
“When we reopen as Phase 1 we want to do that as a Commonwealth,” he said, adding that it helps maintain unity and avoid divisions and confusion.
Guidelines for all businesses and entities reopening will also be the same around the state, he added.
The extra week of the order gives enough time to monitor all the statistics to make sure the state is doing better and develop all the guidelines to start the three-phase process of reopening, with each phase lasting about three weeks, following CDC (Center of Disease Control).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.