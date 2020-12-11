RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam has issued another “stay-at-home” order for Virginia that includes a curfew, but this one is a modified version that is being enacted to curb the soaring number of positive C0VID cases.
“The situation around the country is very serious and that’s true here in Virginia as well,” he said of the dramatic surge in COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths.
Northam said the next steps in fighting the surge in Virginia include a curfew to stay at home between midnight and 5 a.m. unless going to work, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
“If you don’t need to go out, stay at home,” he said. “This is just plain common sense.”
The midnight curfew falls in line with the midnight closing of bars and restaurants, he added.
Another step is to limit social gatherings to 10 people, down from 25, and spectators at recreational sporting events will be limited to a total of 25 for indoor sports and two guests for each participant for outside events. Masks and social distancing will be required for all spectators.
The virus spreads when people are around each other in groups, he said.
Northam said enforcement of mask wearing in public buildings will also be stepped up, pointing out that several restaurants around the state have already been closed down because of violations and problems have also been handled in some grocery and convenient stores.
About 90 percent of businesses comply with the indoor mask wearing mandate, he said, but so far 181 enforcement letters have been filed by the state’s safety team. A shutdown may include a class one misdemeanor and suspended business license.
“This is not about getting people in trouble,” he said. “It’s about doing the right thing.”
Anyone who can work from home should do so, he added, another measure to keep as many people at home as possible.
“Case numbers have been rising for weeks and are now at record levels,” he said of the daily new case count, now averaging more than 4,000. “We all remember what it was like in May with 1,200 cases a day. Now it’s almost four times as many.”
Northam said in the last four weeks the positivity rate statewide has jumped from 5 percent to over 11 percent, more than doubling in one month.
“Hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 80 percent in the last four weeks,” he said, expressing concern about Southwest Virginia in particular where staffing is an issue.
“Nurses and doctors are literally exhausted,” he said. “They have been working around the clock for months” and some may be dealing with contracting the virus themselves, putting even more pressure on their colleagues.
An ICU Registered Nurse who works for Ballad Health in Southwest Virginia spoke online during Northam’s briefing to highlight the gravity of the situation as well as the heartbreak. He referred to her as “Emily.”
She said the community was behind the fight against the virus at the beginning, but “people are tired of it now.” Yet too many people are contracting the virus, and dying from it.
“We are losing more than we are keeping (in ICU),” she said, adding she is putting an alarming number of people in body bags, and to watch them die is heart-wrenching.
“I carry it home,” she said. “I cry a lot. A lot. This is real. Seeing these people die who can’t breathe takes a toll on you.”
Some of them before they die express frustration that they did not take the virus seriously, she added, and they may have picked it up at ballgame or a family affair or a birthday party.
“They did not take it seriously,” she said. “And they die.”
“I am giving these patients my all,” she said. “I held their hands as they died because their families couldn’t be there.”
She said if wearing a mask can save just one life, everyone should wear one and “stay at home if you don’t have to go out.”
Northam said the new orders will remain in effect at least through Jan. 31.
Public schools, college and universities will not be impacted, with decisions continued to be made on the local level regarding in-person instruction.
“Boards make good decisions at the local level,” he said.
Northam also called upon faith leaders to set an example to help curb outbreaks in churches, which often spread throughout the community.
“This is a holy time and tonight (Thursday) is the first night of Hanukkah,” he said. “It is the worship, not the building. To me, God is wherever you are. You don’t have to sit in a church pew for God to hear your prayer. It is still worship, whether it is outside or online.”
Restrictions on church services by states are now limited because of a recent U.S Supreme Court decision that ruled New York State could not limit the size of church gatherings.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.