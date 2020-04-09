RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has moved the Virginia Primary from June 9 to June 23.
Northam made the announcement Wednesday afternoon and also said he is asking the General Assembly to approve moving municipal elections scheduled in May to Nov. 3.
Northam said he has the authority to move the primary back for two weeks but the action on the municipal elections requires General Assembly approval.
Legislators are set to meet in session on April 22.
The moves were made, he said, because he wants voters to able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without the fear of putting themselves at risk of the virus.
“We are in the middle of a public health crisis,” he said, and voting in person could put the health of voters in jeopardy.
Northam said he has discussed the changes with legislators of each party.
“As other states have shown, conducting an election in the middle of this global pandemic would bring unprecedented challenges and potential risk to voters and those who work at polling places across the Commonwealth,” Northam said. “Making these decisions now will help election officials prepare and implement the necessary changes. This is about protecting the health and safety of Virginians during this pandemic and ensuring our citizens can make their voices heard in a safe, fair, and uniform manner. I urge the General Assembly to do their part and take action to move our upcoming elections.”
Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties all have their municipal elections in November anyway, so Northam’s planned change does not impact them.
The only race on the June 23 primary ballot is the Senate seat held by Sen. Mark Warner, a Democrat who has no pirmary opposition. But eight Republicans have filed to get the nod in the primary to oppose him in November.
As far as the May elections, Northam said all absentee ballots that have already been cast will be discarded.
“There will be one ballot in November,” he said.
Voters who are qualified in November will be able to vote in November, he added. An individual who was not qualified in May but is qualified in November will be able to vote.
Northam said Tuesday he expects Virginia’s COVID-19 positives to “surge” and peak at some point during the month of May.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
