RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam on Thursday issued a Public Health Emergency Order that will mandate students and staff wear masks in all Virginia schools.
The order follows his announcement last week that state law requires it as well, based on a bill passed in March that schools must follow CDC guidelines. Those guidelines were recently changed to recommend everyone wear masks in all school indoor settings as new COVID cases started dramatically around the country.
“We all share the same goal of keeping our schools open and keeping our students safe,” Northam said. “That’s why the General Assembly passed this law with overwhelming bipartisan support. This Public Health Order makes it very clear that masks are required in all indoor K-12 settings, and Virginia expects all schools to comply. I’m grateful to the work of the General Assembly and the Health Department, and I look forward to a safe start to the school year.”
Dr. Norm Oliver, Virginia Health Commissioner, said masks work and that is why they are important.
“We know that masking is an effective tool to prevent the spread of COVID-19, particularly among children who are not yet eligible for vaccination,” he said. “As cases rise in our communities, universal masking and other mitigation measures will ensure our schools continue to be the safest place for Virginia’s children.”
State Superintendent Dr. James Lane said most school divisions had already chosen to mask up.
“Universal masking has worked in school settings across Virginia for the past year and a half, and it remains a critical part of our safety protocols,” he said. “I’m grateful to Governor Northam and Dr. Oliver for this order, which will ensure uniformity across all school districts and keep students safely in their classrooms—no matter where they live in Virginia.”
But some school divisions, including Tazewell County, had already decided to make the masks optional, leaving the decision up to parents.
After last week’s announcement, though, Tazewell County and others reversed that decision.
Virginia, along with the nation, continues to see a rise in new COVID cases, especially with the more infectious and more dangerous Delta variant, which also targets youth more than any previous strain.
West Virginia continues, at least up to this point, to allow school systems to decide on mask mandates.
But Gov. Jim Justice indicated this week that could change as the COVID numbers reach levels not seen in months.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.