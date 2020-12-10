RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has issued another “stay-at-home” order for Virginia, but this one is a modified version that is being enacted to curb the soaring number of positive C0VID cases.
“The is serious,” he said of the rise in cases in Virginia as well as around the country.
The first part is a curfew to stay at home between midnight and 5 a.m. unless going to work, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14.
Northam said it’s a “common sense” move since bars are closed as well as restaurants at that hour.
Another change is to limit social gatherings to 10 people, down from 25, and spectators at sporting events will be limited to a total of 25 for indoor sports and two guests for each participant for outside events.
Northam said enforcement of mask wearing in public buildings will also be stepped up, pointing out that several restaurants around the state have already been closed down because of violations.
Anyone who can work from home should do so, he added, in an effort to keep as many people at home as possible.
“Case numbers have been rising for weeks and are now at record levels,” he said of the daily new case count now averaging more than 4,000. “We all remember what it was like in May with 1,200 cases a day. Now it’s almost four times as many.”
Northam said in the last four weeks the positivity rate statewide has jumped from 5 percent to more than 11 percent, more than doubling in one month.
“Hospitalizations have increased statewide by more than 80 percent in the last four weeks,” he said, expressing concern in Southwest Virginia in particular where staffing is an issue.
“Nurses and doctors are literally exhausted,” he said. “They have been working around the clock for months.”
Northam said the new orders will remain in effect at least through Jan. 31.
