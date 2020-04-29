RICHMOND, Va. — Hospitals and dental offices in Virginia can start resuming more routine operations after midnight Thursday.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Wednesday afternoon.
An order to restrict medical treatment for non-emergency procedures that has been in place for five weeks and is set to expire on April 30 and will be allowed to expire, Northam said.
Northam said the order was issued to preserve PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) and make sure enough hospital personnel and beds would be available to handle a surge in coronavirus cases.
But enough PPE is now available in hospitals as the state has increased its capacity to provide needed supplies and hospital beds are available, about 5,000 across the state.
“Our efforts to slow the pandemic are showing success and our hospitals have not been overwhelmed,” he said. “We have more PPE and … can decontaminate them.”
Northam said hospitals and dental offices can resume non-emergency procedures on May 1 and have been working to prepare for the transition.
“They are ready,” he said.
Protocols will be in place to protect both staff and patients, he said, including wearing masks, staggered appointments and social distancing in waiting rooms.
Veterinarians can also return to providing non-emergency treatments as well.
