RICHMOND — Virginia has a goal of administering 50,000 COVID vaccines per day and give all residents the chance to be inoculated by the summer.
Gov. Ralph Northam said during a pandemic briefing Wednesday that taking the vaccine is the “path forward.”
“It is the path forward to recover and get back to something that feels like normal,” he said. “They (the vaccines) are good, they are safe.”
Northam said the state now is administering about 14,000 doses a day (110,000 a week), and increasing the number will depend on ramping up production since it is being manufactured over “real time.”
With the virus now spreading more than ever with four times the number of positive cases that were seen in the spring the vaccine is crucial, he said.
“We have a long winter ahead of us,” he said. “New strains are out there and much more contagious. We can expect it (the number of positive cases) to go higher. It may keep rising into February…”
But Northam cautioned that manufacturing, shipping, receiving and administering the vaccine is “complex stuff.”
He praised health care providers for “working night and day” to get the job done “despite being tired and worn out.”
“The are our heroes,” he said.
Northam also once again outlined the order in which residents would receive the vaccinations, already starting with frontline health care workers as well as long-term care facility residents and staff.
Other health care workers will follow and then essential workers, including police, firefighters and teachers, and then other sectors like grocery store workers.
The largest group of essential workers is teachers and school personnel, he said, with 285,000. After the essential workers are vaccinated attention will then turn toward the general public.
Northam also said no vaccine should sit on a shelf and not be used.
“Empty those freezers and put shots in arms,” he said, indicating health care workers have some flexibility to administer doses to residents not necessarily in a target group rather than waste a dose.
“Use it or lose it,” he said.
Dr. Norm Oliver, state Health Officer, said the state has more than 2,000 providers to administer the vaccine and 120 Memorandums of Understandings (MOU) with pharmacies to help out.
Oliver also said software is being set up to make it easier for communities to offer preregistration.
“We will build a massive media campaign around it,” he said, informing residents of how to register and where to go for the vaccination.
“We need to speed this process up,” Northam said. “But all operations are supply dependent.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.