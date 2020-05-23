RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam will announce on Tuesday details of how Virginia will handle any new requirements related to wearing masks or facial coverings in public.
“We have been talking about this and working through the specifics,” he said of a related request by the mayor of Richmond to mandate the wearing of a mask in the city, which has not yet entered Phase One of the state’s reopening plan because of a high number of positive COVID-19 tests and deaths.
“I applaud the mayor for wanting to keep people safe in the City of Richmond,” he said.
Northam said face coverings are an important part of phases one and two because they have been proven to help prevent the spread of the virus.
But it’s an “equity” issue, he said.
“We want to make sure everybody has access to a mask, especially for people going into places of business,” he said, adding that whatever new guidelines or requirements related to wearing masks will be for the entire state.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has said he would consider mandatory wearing of masks in public in specific areas where there would be a surge of new positive cases and stricter guidelines needed to contain the spread.
Northam said there has been do decision yet on when Northern Virginia counties, Accomack County on the Eastern Shore and Richmond can enter Phase One or the rest of state move into Phase Two. He has said previously it will not be before May 29, which completes the first two weeks of Phase One.
During the briefing Tuesday, Northam also once again said he is not taking more regional or localized approach to moving into phases.
“We have a floor,” he said of the reopenings allowed and the restrictions that come with them. Areas can request to keep the previous floor but no county or city or region can move on to the next one until the rest of the state does.
Northam said the metrics used to decide when to move into the next phase continue to trend in the right direction.
One downward trend he pointed out is the percentage of positive tests to the total number given.
“It is at 15 percent statewide,” he said, a drop from about 18 percent a few weeks ago.
Testing continues to increase around the state, he said, with 44 community testing events next week where 17,500 tests will be administered.
Northam also announced a new online service offered by the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
Called the CovidCheck, residents can go to the VDH website and type in symptoms and be told what to do, he said.
That could be to go see a doctor, self-isolate or be tested.
“Testing and tracing are crucial pieces of the puzzle as we move forward,” he said.
Northam also said Virginians who receive SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) will soon be able to order groceries online and have them delivered.
A request from the commonwealth to do that has been approved by the USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) through the state Department of Social Services.
“It will launch on May 29,” he said, with Amazon and Walmart on board.
“This will allow families to receive nutritious food without having to leave their homes,” he said, adding that is especially good for those who are at-risk for the virus.
Northam said because of the pandemic the state’s unemployment rate has jumped from 2.8 percent to 10.6 percent in April.
“This was expected because we now have 720,000 people who have filed for unemployment,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
