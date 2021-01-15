RICHMOND, Va. — Areas in Virginia, including local counties, can start offering the COVID-19 vaccine to those 65 years old and above.
Gov. Ralph Northam said during his pandemic briefing Thursday any health district now in the 1B phase of the vaccination plan, which includes teachers and other essential personnel, can follow the CDC guidance of targeting the vulnerable population of those 65 and above as well as younger residents with a comorbidity condition.
Everyone is working together to make it happen, he added, getting shots in arms.
“I am grateful with our relationship with our hospitals…” he said, adding that he also sees a “new attitude” with the federal government and “we are working much more closely with them.”
“A better federal partnership and support will help the states get this done faster,” he said, with the commonwealth already working with a member of the President-elect Joe Biden transition team who is leading the coronavirus response.
Northam said the plan is to eventually vaccinate 50,000 residents a day and by mid-summer everyone who wants the vaccine can have it.
“It is our only way out of this pandemic,” he said.
By the end of January, about half the state’s residents will be in a phase that makes them eligible to be vaccinated.
“Everyone will need to be patient,” he said. “It’s going to happen as fast as it can be done. We are moving faster every day… now topping 17,000 (doses administered) each day.”
Dr. Danny Avula, the state’s vaccine coordinator, said that in order to meet Northam’s goal, the vaccine must be available and residents must have access to shots.
“We are going to get to 50,000 doses a day to get herd immunity in the commonwealth,” he said. “But we are going to need to do more.”
The needed access to the vaccine for many people involve one of the state’s mass vaccination clinics, which will be set up around the state.
Avula said the fixed-site vaccination clinics will be open at least six days a week and be staffed by members of the National Guard and contracted vaccinators.
“We are right now mapping out places across the state to do it,” he said. “We need to get a model to deliver a consistent dosage every day.”
Northam said the effort will require the “largest deployment of volunteers we have ever seen” and the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps will offer training for those with some medical background who want to be vaccinators.
Northam called the vaccine the “light at the end of a very long and dark tunnel.”
So far, Virginia is doing well, he added.
“Only a handful of states have given more doses than Virginia and they are bigger than we are,” he said. “As of right now, Virginia has distributed 100 percent of the doses (about 110,000 received each week now) we have received to 160 vaccination sites … Everyone is working hard and eager to do more.”
Northam also said Virginia schools are making reopening plans, with each school division following protocol and making decisions on opening as teachers are getting vaccinated.
“Every school division will decide what works the best, along with guidance by the local health departments,” he said.
On Thursday, vaccinations started in Tazewell County schools.
School Board Chairman David Woodard said 674 of the 800 teachers opted to receive the vaccine.
Northam also talked about enhanced security in Richmond next week.
Monday is Lobby Day, a day set aside as the General Assembly gets under way to give residents a chance to visit legislators and discuss issues.
However, Northam said in the wake of possible unrest, security will be tight this year.
“Violence has no place here in Virginia,” he said, adding that free speech is different and encouraged.
Northam urged visitors to avoid some downtown areas and a “unified command” is set up to provide security, which includes road closures and fencing.
“Capitol Square will be closed at least through next Thursday,” he said, since all state Capitols have also been warned of possible violence related to the Jan. 20 inauguration of Pres.-elect Biden.
“There will be an abundance of local and state law enforcement personnel,” he said, as well as the National Guard on standby, ready for rapid response and mitigation if an incident of violence occurs.
In 2020, a large gun rights rally that drew thousands took place on Lobby Day, but it was all peaceful.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
