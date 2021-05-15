RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia has also ended its indoor mask-wearing mandate for those fully vaccinated, as well as move up the easing of all distancing and capacity restrictions.
Gov. Ralph Northam made the announcement Friday, saying the mask mandate change aligns with the new CDC recommendations.
Northam said fully-vaccinated individuals do not have to wear masks in most indoor settings, except on public transit, in health care facilities, and in congregate settings. Businesses retain the ability to require masks in their establishments and employees who work in certain business sectors—including restaurants, retail, fitness, personal care, and entertainment—must continue to wear masks unless fully vaccinated, per CDC guidance.
Masks will continue to be required in K-12 public schools, given low rates of vaccination among children, Northam said.
Those who are unvaccinated or not fully-vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear masks in all settings, he added.
Virginia is able to take these steps as a result of increasing vaccination rates, dramatically declining COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and statewide test positivity rate, and revised federal guidelines, he said.
“Virginians have been working hard, and we are seeing the results in our strong vaccine numbers and dramatically lowered case counts,” Northam said. “That’s why we can safely move up the timeline for lifting mitigation measures in Virginia. I strongly urge any Virginian who is not yet vaccinated to do so—the vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and your community from COVID-19. The message is clear: vaccinations are how we put this pandemic in the rearview mirror and get back to being with the people we love and doing the things we have missed.”
Virginia has administered nearly 7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 4 million people have received at least one dose of the vaccine, representing over 63 percent of Virginia’s adult population.
Northam has said he remains confident the commonwealth will meet President Biden’s goal of having 70 percent of adults vaccinated with at least one dose by July 4.
Capacity and distancing restrictions for indoor and outdoor events had already been eased, with further changes to be announced by June 15.
However, those changes, which will be announced later, will now take effect May 28.
The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and the percent of positive tests continue to fall throughout the state and Virginia is currently reporting a positivity rate of 3.5 percent, which is lower than at any time since the start of the pandemic. The commonwealth’s seven-day average of new cases is 555, the lowest number in over 10 months. Virginia is currently recording its lowest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations at 684.
