RICHMOND, Va. — The earliest Virginia will consider easing any virus restrictions on businesses and individuals is May 8, Governor Ralph Northam said Friday.
Northam, who announced the formation of a COVID-19 business task force and the launch of the “Forward Virginia” blueprint, said there are no current plans at this time to reopen one part of Virginia before the other. He said the earliest Virginia could begin considering any of the phase one reopening guidelines issued last week by President Donald Trump would be May 8, but added that decision would be driven by testing, hospitalization levels and other data.
Those federal guidelines, among other things, call for 14 days of declining COVID-19 cases in an individual state. As of Friday evening, there had been 410 deaths from the virus in Virginia and 11,594 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
“Our plans are not to open up one region before the other,” Northam said during a virtual press briefing with reporters. “Businesses have been asked to close through May 7. Hospitals will be allowed to do elective surgeries a week from today, which is May 1. I would really like to see us go into phase one as soon as May 8, but certainly no sooner.”
However, the phase one guidelines released by Northam Friday, which he called a blueprint for easing business restrictions, look a lot like current guidelines.
Those state-level phase one guidelines include a recommendation of face covering in public, continued teleworking, limits on public gatherings and continued social distancing. But it does allow for the reopening of some businesses, but only with certain safety restrictions in place.
Northam said the Commonwealth is developing two sets of guidance: one with broad based recommendations for all businesses, and another with industry specific recommendations for public-facing businesses like restaurants and non-essential retail. He said the guidance will be provided to businesses in early May.
Northam said decisions being made on the state level in Virginia are based upon current data and science.
“The first thing I would say is the guidelines we are using come from the CDC (Centers for Disease Control), and they were announced by our president a week ago today,” Northam said. “While there have been some mixed messages coming out of Washington, that was a message I think our governors across the country have tried to abide by. We have really tried to make our decisions based upon data and science. We will continue to follow CDC guidelines.”
Northam once again spoke Friday of being in communication with neighboring governors, including Maryland, on working together on a business reopening plan in border communities. However, he once again made no mention of communications with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. West Virginia and Virginia are border states, and areas like Bluefield and Bluefield, Va., are border communities.
Northam also announced Friday that a diverse group of leaders will be a part of the new Commonwealth’s COVID-19 Business Task Force, an agency that will provide guidance to the state on what the governor’s office called, “a safe, responsible strategy for easing restrictions on businesses and individuals.”
The task force consists of representatives from a variety of Virginia industries, scales, geographies, and backgrounds across the Commonwealth, including restaurants, breweries, wineries, small and large retailers, fitness centers, hair salons, barber shops, museums, hospitality groups, campgrounds and entertainment venues, the governor’s office said.
“These are Virginians who are thinking everyday about how to protect the health of their staff and the communities in which they operate,” Northam said in a press release issued earlier in the day. “They understand that our public health and business interests are aligned — we must take measures that both ensure the safety and confidence of consumers and prevent the spread of disease. Their input will continue to be critical as we plan a safe, consistent, successful path forward.”
However, the majority of the task force members appear to be from the Northern Virginia area. A representative of the Barter Theater in Abingdon is the only Southwest Virginia-based member on the board. The task force also includes a representative from Pulaski, which is a part of the New River Valley region.
Northam also announced Friday that he was invoking his statutory authority to postpone the May general and special elections by two weeks, or from May 5 to May 19. Elections are scheduled in 56 localities across the Commonwealth. Northam also moved the June primary elections from June 9 to June 23.
“Virginians should never have to choose between casting a ballot and risking their health,” Northam said. “I am grateful to the House of Delegates for taking action to move our upcoming elections, but unfortunately the Senate failed to make the same common sense decision. While we strongly encourage every Virginian who can vote by mail to do so, we will also take every necessary step to conduct these elections in a way that ensures in-person voting is done safely and responsibly.”
Northam also directed the Department of Elections to provide the latest CDC guidance to general registrars on best practices to maintain social distancing and sanitization standards at polling locations.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.