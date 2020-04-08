RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has moved the Virginia Primary election from June 9 to June 23 because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Northam made the announcement this afternoon and also said he is asking the General Assembly to approve moving municipal elections scheduled for May to November.
Northam said he has the authority to move the primary back for two weeks but the action on the municipal elections requires General Assembly approval.
Legislators are set to meet in session on April 22.
The moves were made, Northam said, because he wants voters to be able to exercise their fundamental right to vote without the fear of putting themselves at risk of the virus.
“We are in the middle of a public health crisis,” he said, and voting in person could put the health of voters in jeopardy.
Northam said he has discussed the changes with legislators of each party.
