Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Rainfall will be locally heavy at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 52F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.