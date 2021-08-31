RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam has declared a state of emergency Tuesday in response to the expected impact of the remnants of Hurricane Ida, which is expected to cut across West Virginia and Virginia with the hardest hit areas north of I-64.
Flooding from another system that produced storms and heavy rain Monday hit the Hurley, Va. area in Buchanan County.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said crews continue to assess the damage and rescue anyone stranded by the flash flooding.
In addition to the flood threat from Ida, there is also a risk of tornadoes across the commonwealth late Tuesday night through Wednesday.
“My thoughts are with those across the country impacted by this devastating storm,” said Northam. “While we’re fortunate in Virginia to have avoided the hurricane itself, heavy rainfall is expected to cause additional flash flooding and dangerous conditions in portions of the Commonwealth. I’m grateful to the first responders and rescue crews currently on the ground, and I urge Virginians in these regions to stay alert.”
Severe weather began hitting parts of the Southwest region on Monday, creating the flooding in the Hurley area, and is expected to continue as remnants from Ida arrive. There is the potential for additional flooding, downed trees, electrical outages, and impacts to roads, bridges, and other infrastructure. Impacts are expected to be felt particularly along the I-81 and I-66 corridors.
A state of emergency allows the commonwealth to mobilize resources and to deploy people and equipment to assist in response and recovery efforts. The declaration also allows officials from Virginia to coordinate planning and evacuation resources with our state and local partners.
This action does not apply to individuals or private businesses.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice previously issued a state of preparedness to allow emergency agencies to work together to monitor and be ready for the storm’s impact.
The heaviest rain from the storm is expected tonight and into Wednesday with 1.5 inches to 3 inches of rain and up to 5 inches in some downpours.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com.
