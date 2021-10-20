BLAND, Va. – Virginia's governor was on hand Wednesday to celebrate the $6.2 million expansion of a Bland County company that will create 40 new jobs.
Gov. Ralph Northam participated in a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Hitachi Energy manufacturing facility near Bland. Hitachi Energy is a leading producer of dry-type transformers in North America.
The expansion has provided additional production capacity, and includes new state-of-the-art technology to support new manufacturing capabilities and the creation of 40 new jobs, company officials said.
Hitachi Energy, formerly Hitachi ABB Power Grids, employs about 330 people in Bland County in designing and manufacturing medium-voltage transformers.
Northam congratulated the company for the expansion.
"Hitachi Energy’s expansion of operations in Bland is great for the company and Southwest Virginia," Northam said. "After nearly 50 years in Virginia, Hitachi Energy has proven its commitment to the Commonwealth and our values, including our clean energy goals. The company's focus on sustainable energy will benefit Virginians now and in the future."
