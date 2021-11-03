RICHMOND, Va. —Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Tuesday congratulated Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin on his victory, and promised a smooth transition of power for the incoming Republican governor.
“This morning I spoke with Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin to congratulate him on being elected governor of the greatest Commonwealth in the greatest country in the world,” Northam said in a statement. “We will meet tomorrow to begin a smooth transition to his administration.”
Northam, a Democrat, said Virginia saw a record voter turnout Tuesday.
“This election brought record voter turnout for a non-presidential election, because Virginians are engaged and involved in our government and democracy,” Northam said. “That’s something we can all be proud of.”
Republicans were on the verge Wednesday morning of a statewide sweep in Virginia, having won the governor’s race, and ahead in the lieutenant governor’s race and attorney general’s race. Control of the Virginia House of Delegates had not been called as of Wednesday morning, but House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert issued a statement saying Republicans have “clearly won six seats previously held by Democrats,” giving Republicans majority control of the Virginia House of Delegates.
