RICHMOND, Va. — A new centralized system including a website and a call center will let Virginia’s residents easily preregister for free COVID-19 vaccinations and confirm that they are on the waiting list, Virginia’s governor announced Wednesday.
During a press conference Wednesday, Gov. Ralph Northam invited Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine online at vaccinate.virginia.gov or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA or 877-829-4682. The Commonwealth’s new, centralized system allows individuals to easily pre-register for the free vaccine, confirm that they are on the wait list, and learn more about Virginia’s vaccination program, Northam said.
“Virginians have questions about the COVID-19 vaccines, and these new tools will help them get answers, get pre-registered, and most importantly, get vaccinated,” Northam stated. “While our vaccine supply remains limited, we are doing everything we can to acquire more doses and put shots into the arms of eligible individuals in a safe, efficient, and equitable manner. I thank everyone for staying patient and continuing to follow public health guidance so we can mitigate the spread of this dangerous virus.”
Virginia’s new website and call center are designed to streamline vaccine pre-registration by bringing disparate processes from local health departments together under one unified system, Northam said. Virginians who previously pre-registered for the vaccine through their local health district do not need to sign up again. Those who have already pre-registered have been automatically transferred to the centralized system, and their pre-registration status will not be affected.
“Everyone who previously registered is still on the list. If you can’t find your name on the list, don’t worry. The rest of it is continuing this week. It may take several days for your name to appear in the centralized system,” he stated.
Virginia is also launching a new call center for those who prefer to pre-register by phone. The call center is open seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is staffed by 750 live operators who can answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and help people get pre-registered.
The dedicated call center, which was launched Wednesday, is for people who want to interact directly with another person, Northam said.
“We know some people prefer to talk to a live person. I’m one of them,” he said.
The call center has English- and Spanish-speaking agents, as well as a call-back service in more than 100 other languages. TTY service is available to assist people who are deaf or hard of hearing. If wait times are long, Virginians can choose to get a call back and avoid having to stay on hold. Call volume is expected to be very high during the first week of operation.
To complete pre-registration, people will be asked to provide some basic information to determine their eligibility. They will not be asked for their social security numbers or their immigration status. Anyone who pre-registers will receive a pre-registration confirmation and a reference code that can be used to verify that they are still on the wait list. Individuals can also specify whether they prefer to be contacted by phone, text, or email.
Northam warned that there are scammers who have been using vaccinations as a way to seek money.
“The vaccine does not cost you anything,” he said. “Don’t respond to anyone asking for money to reserve your shot.”
Pre-registration gives Virginians the opportunity to get updates about vaccine availability and to make an appointment when vaccine supply allows—it does not provide immediate access to a vaccine. When a person become eligible, he or she will receive instructions from their local health department on how to schedule an appointment.
“This new system will be a tremendous step forward in our vaccination work,” Northam said, adding that the Biden administration has been working on increasing the amount of vaccine reaching the states. “That is wonderful news. We will take every dose we can get.”
More than 12 percent of Virginia’s population has now received at least one dose of the vaccine, Northam said. Across the country, demand for the COVID-19 vaccine currently far exceeds supply, and it is expected to take several months to reach all individuals who want to be vaccinated. The Commonwealth is prioritizing individuals who are most at risk of contracting COVID-19 and those who work in certain critical industries, based on public health guidelines from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Virginia’s numbers of people who have been vaccinated is increasing while numbers of new cases are going down, Northam said. More than 1.4 million doses have been administered.
“So we’re getting these out the door as fast as possible,” he said. About 37,000 shots a day are being administered, and the Commonwealth could do 50,000 when the supply is available.
There is legislation being considered which would increase the number of medical professionals who could administer COVID-19 vaccinations, Northam said. They would include medical students and professionals such as dentists who have medical credentials, and they would perform these vaccinations at sites where they are being offered.
Virginians who qualify for Groups 1A and 1B are currently eligible for vaccinations. This includes health care personnel, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, people age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, those living and working in homeless shelters and correctional facilities, and individuals with underlying medical conditions or disabilities that increase their risk of severe illness from COVID-19.
Northam said residents have been asking about restrictions loosening as more of them get vaccinated. He stated that next week, 250 people can attend outdoor sporting events provided that they maintain social distancing. Basic safety measures such as hand washing, wearing masks and social distancing need to remain in place, and people who have been vaccinated need to adhere to these measures, too.
“The key we need to look at down the road is herd immunity,” he said.
Northam said that vaccinated people would not get sick from COVID-19, but this does not mean they cannot spread it.
“Until we get herd immunity, people will need to continue to follow precautions,” he stated.
For the latest information on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia, visit vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine.
Greg Jordan
