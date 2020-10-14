RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Ralph Northam said “mixed messages” and “rhetoric” from the White House may have helped fuel a situation that could lead to action related to the abduction threats involving him and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
During his COVID-19 briefing Tuesday, Northam said he learned he may have been the target of a kidnapping plot, similar to the one involving Whitmer.
“My name was mentioned by the FBI,” he said of a possible plot. “There is an ongoing investigation. We are safe.”
Northam said there is no “imminent danger to me or my family.” He would not provide any further details regarding the alleged plot, but did say all threats are taken seriously and “thoroughly investigated.”
According to an article in the Chicago Tribune, members of anti-government paramilitary groups discussed kidnapping Northam during a June meeting in Ohio, an FBI agent testified Tuesday during a court hearing for a group of men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan’s governor.
Special Agent Richard Trask also revealed new details about investigators’ use of confidential informants, undercover agents and encrypted communication to arrest and charge six men last week in the plot aimed at Whitmer.
Northam responded to a statement made by the White House that some of the blame for the plots may have been on the governors because of their stance on enacting strict COVID rules.
But when the state was following CDC guidelines issued in April on how to combat COVID, “Pres. Trump said to ‘Liberate Virginia,’” Northam said.
Trump also tweeted, “Liberate Michigan!”
Those type of “mixed messages” and “rhetoric” can have an impact on people, he said, and that is “just one example of many” from the White House.
“Not everything we do is agreeable to everyone,” he said. “They (those who may disagree) find meaning in those words and … these things happen.”
Northam, who along with his wife have now recovered from the coronavirus after isolation, also criticized the White House for the recent “Rose Garden” gathering that resulted in the spreading of COVID, including to the President and First Lady.
“It was a gathering where people cavalierly sat together, hugged each other, no masks, no social distancing,” he said. “Look at the number of people who tested positive. If we don’t follow guidelines we have outbreaks like you saw in Washington.”
Northam said he and his wife follow protocol, including wearing a mask, even traveling in a car or plane with others, and no one who had been exposed to them through contact tracing and had to be quarantined tested positive, and that included 65 people.
“I truly believe that is a testament to wearing these masks,” he said. “Masks are scientifically proven to reduce the spread of the disease, plain and simple.”
Being told he and his wife tested positive for the virus was a “frightening” experience, he said. “This is a dangerous virus, it is contagious and it is stubborn. It is disheartening to see people be so cavalier about it. Please take this virus seriously.”
Northam also said the overall numbers in the state are trending well, with the positivity rate now under 5 percent, but he has no timetable on when restrictions may be eased any further.
“We are nowhere close to being out of the woods yet,” he said. “We need a trend (in fewer cases) going down everywhere. It has to be trending in Virginia and throughout the country.”
Many states are seeing those numbers trend up once again.
On another issue that surfaced Tuesday, Northam said he would support a court order to extend the voter registration deadline after the Virginia Department of Elections website went down for several hours.
Tuesday was the last day to register to vote for the Nov. 3 General Election.
Northam said a company doing utility work in Chesterfield County accidentally cut an optical fiber line and knocked out service to Richmond and governmental offices.
The service was restored later in the afternoon.
Northam said the deadline to register to vote could possibly be extended, “but I do not have the authority to change it.”
“I would support a court order extending the deadline,” he said. “It is important.”
Northam also said during the briefing he is pleased with Virginia’s new early voting period, which started Sept. 18 and runs through Oct. 31. This is the first time Virginia has offered early voting to residents.
“I am proud that we did that,” he said. “It is working extremely well. More than 550,000 voted as of Monday. It is easy, safe and very important.”
Registrars in Tazewell, Bland and Giles counties said last week they have been busy with a higher number than expected taking advantage of the new voting opportunity.
Residents can vote at each county’s registrar’s office.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
