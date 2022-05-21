BLUEFIELD — Norman was excited when photographer Jessica Nuzzo and Lifestyles Editor Kassidy Brown led him into the Bluefield Daily Telegraph’s newsroom.
Norman was leading them, actually. When they emerged from the elevator, the hound was pulling on his leash, wagging his tail and eager to explore. Soon he was sniffing around the newsroom and visiting everybody. He was the Telegraph’s honorary newshound for most of Thursday afternoon.
According to the staff at the Mercer County Animal Shelter, Norman is around 2 years old. He had been at the shelter for about two weeks, but nobody has come to claim him.
Norman becomes available for adoption today.
Kept on his leash – most of the time – Norman put his nose down and started exploring.
He visited and sniffed out every room he could reach and visited every desk where he was petted, scratched and got words like “precious” and “pretty” sent his way. Sometime he cuddled for extra affection.
Full of energy, Norman was walked outside at least twice. He took full advantage of the situation and put his nose to work some more, sniffing out much of the side yard next to the newspaper’s parking lot. After hours of exploration, he was exhausted and sleeping on the newsroom floor.
The Mercer County Animal Shelter, located at 961 Shelter Road near Princeton, is open from noon to 6 p.m. today and from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. It is closed Sunday and Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.