BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Police Department is investigating a threat by a non-student to Bluefield State College.
That individual has been removed from the campus, a statement from the college said, adding that there is no current threat to the campus.
No further details were immediately released by the college Thursday afternoon.
The Daily Telegraph has a reporter and photographer on scene. The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available
