BSC historic sign

A historic sign is seen at the William B. Robertson Library on Bluefield State College’s campus.

 Staff photo by Eric DiNovo

BLUEFIELD — The Bluefield Police Department is investigating a threat by a non-student to Bluefield State College.

That individual has been removed from the campus, a statement from the college said, adding that there is no current threat to the campus.

No further details were immediately released by the college Thursday afternoon.

The Daily Telegraph has a reporter and photographer on scene. The story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available

