PRINCETON — A new authority created to bring interconnecting hiking trails, equestrian trails, bicycle trails and kayaking to several southern West Virginia counties is organizing its membership as the trail system starts to form.
The Southern West Virginia Non-Motorized Trail Authority is working on developing a six-county non-motorized trail system for hiking, kayaking, canoeing, mountain biking and draisine trail systems along with an equestrian trail system. Commissioner Bill Archer of the Mercer County Commission has been visiting Raleigh, Summers, Monroe, McDowell and Wyoming Counties to help organize the new agency.
Archer said that the participating county commissions have been sent a letter outlying who should be appointed to serve on the new authority’s board of directors.
“The letter said that participating counties need to select two members for the authority, and the bylaws state that one has to be somebody committed to nature and nature conservancy, and also to trails and outdoor activities,” Archer said. The other member has to be from an elected department in the county: one of the three commissioners, the county clerk, the circuit court clerk or the sheriff. The reason for that is that the elected officials have a responsibility to be beholding to the public, and I think that’s an important element of our trail.”
Work on Mercer County’s branches of the non-motorized trail system are underway. Trails are open at the Gardner Center of Exit 14 of Interstate 77, Archer said. Other trails are being planned.
“We are working on avenues along the Bluestone River, and hopefully by the spring we should have clearance for some kayak entries,” he said. “And we’re working with two property owners who have property on the Bluestone that goes almost from the Brush Creek intersection all the way down to Pipestem, so it’s coming together.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner said that the new trail system will benefit the county. Many people arrive to ride ATVs on the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, but some don’t want to ride all day. The new trail system will offer additional options such as kayaking.
Hiking trails at the Gardner Center are open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; and from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, Archer said.
