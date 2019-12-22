BLUEFIELD — Area residents seeking a white Christmas will be disappointed by this year’s Christmas forecast.
According to Dave Wert, a meteorologist of the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., Bluefield and the surrounding area can expect above-average temperatures. With these warm temperatures, there’s no chance of waking up to an alabaster landscape on Christmas morning.
“It’s not going to be record temperatures but it will be well above normal,” Wert said. According to Wert, these warm temperatures are going to last through the end of the year.
Temperatures on Monday are expected to be a high of 51, Tuesday, Christmas Eve, a high of 59, Wednesday, and Christmas Day, a high of 58, Wert said. Both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day are expected to be sunny.
“This is 15 degrees above normal for this time of year,” Wert said.
Compared to the above-average temperatures the area will see more brisk conditions after sunset. Monday night the low is expected to be 36, Tuesday night is expected to see a low of 36, and Wednesday should see a low of 40.
Bluefield’s high temperatures on Christmas Day in recent years have been 40 in 2018, 31 in 2017, 50 in 2016, 66 in 2015, and 42 in 2014. Area residents have not seen a Christmas as warm as the expected 2019 holiday since 2016.
As for precipitation, the area can expect some rainfall through Monday with conditions staying dry throughout the end of the week.
Compared to 2018, the upcoming weather is much balmier. On Christmas Day of last year, Bluefield’s high temperature was recorded at 40. This results in an 18-degree difference from this year’s holiday high to last Christmas’s high.
The Bluefield area has not seen snow on Christmas day since 2017.
Wert said as, for this year’s Christmas, residents should expect “No white stuff on the ground or in the air.” Thus far into the chilling months, the area has not seen large accumulations of snow.
Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
