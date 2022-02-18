MONTCALM — No weapon was found Thursday after deputies investigated a report about a student having a gun aboard a Mercer County school bus.
Mercer County 911 received a report about 3:42 p.m. about a gun aboard a school bus. The bus was stopped near the Montcalm Church of God.
“It was more of an allegation of a possible gun on the bus,” Deputy N.J. Mason with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said.
The bus was searched along with two students who were middle school age, according to Mason. Nothing was found.
Deputy M.R. Lacy and K-9 Axle, who is a firearms and explosives detection canine, were dispatched to check for guns. No firearms were discovered, Mason stated.
The incident was still under investigation, Mason said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
