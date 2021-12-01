BLUEFIELD, Va. — Area residents hoping to purchase a ticket for Saturday’s state semifinal gridiron showdown between Graham and Appomattox will have to be internet savvy.
Tickets for the game can only be purchased online through the GoFan App or through the Virginia High School League’s website. No tickets will be sold at the gate at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield. After buying tickets online, a digital ticket receipt will then have to be displayed on a mobile device to gain entry into the stadium. Kick-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. Saturday.
No paper tickets will be sold at the gate, as per Virginia High School League rules. The agency said it stopped selling paper tickets last year due to the pandemic.
Town officials in Bluefield, Va., are furious over the process, and fear that some fans who don’t know how to purchase tickets online will be turned away at the gate.
“Is this not the craziest thing you’ve ever heard of?,” Buefield, Va. Mayor Donnie Linkous said Tuesday. “There are people throughout the state that go to playoff games. They don’t care who is playing. If they drive here all the way from Bristol and Roanoke, and they can’t get in — it’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of. It’s ridiculous. What happens if the internet goes down around there on gameday, and no one’s tickets show up on their phones.”
In order to get into Saturday’s game, area fans who want to cheer on the undefeated G-Men will have to either download the GoFan App to their cellphone, create an account with a username and password, and have a credit card ready to purchase their digital tickets. Then they will need to display a digital copy of their ticket on a mobile device at the gate. If you don’t want to download the app and create an account, you can repeat the above process online by going to the Virginia High School League’s website at https://www.vhsl.org/ to purchase tickets. A digital ticket receipt will then be sent to one’s email account to gain entry to Mitchell Stadium.
Linkous said he spoke Tuesday evening with Virginia High School League Executive Director Dr. Billy Haun, and pleaded with the league to sell paper tickets at the gate.
Linkous said the league denied his request.
“They are not going to change their mind,” the mayor said late Tuesday evening after speaking with Haun.
Linkous said town officials don’t understand why the league won’t allow tickets to be sold at the gate at Mitchell Stadium Saturday — since that is how tickets have been sold all year long for Graham games.
“This is the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard of,” Linkous said of the Virginia High School League rules, adding that fans of Virginia Tech can buy tickets at the gate at Lane Stadium to watch the Hokies play in Blacksburg, Va. However, fans of the Graham G-Men inexplicably can’t buy tickets at the gate at Mitchell Stadium to cheer on their local high school football team, Linkous said.
“I’m not tech savvy by no means,” Linkous said. “I can guarantee you when I hang up with you I won’t be able to get on my phone and purchase a ticket. Plus, not everybody wants to give their credit card information out (online).”
Still the town wants as many citizens as possible to be on hand Saturday at Mitchell Stadium to cheer on the G-Men. Linkous said town officials were still working Tuesday evening on a plan to help make the online ticket purchasing process easier for those citizens who may not be comfortable with online purchases.
The concern is that some elderly residents in the region who aren’t tech savvy won’t know how to purchase a ticket online and secure a digital ticket receipt, Chuck Presley, a member of the Bluefield, Va. Town Council, said.
“They are making it a little more difficult than it should be,” Presley said. “For a lot of people around here we are all kind of stuck in the ways we’ve done it. There should have been another option.”
Last week, when the G-Men defeated the Wolfpack of Ridgeview at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield to earn their ticket to Saturday’s semifinal contest, fans were able to buy tickets at the gate at Mitchell Stadium.
Now, one week later, they are being told they can’t buy tickets at the gate by the Virginia High School League, Presley said.
“I think it’s confusing to everybody,” Presley said. “We just want to watch a football game. We are not trying to launch a rocket.”
Another concern that came up Tuesday is whether the GoFan App will work on cellphones with an Android operating system. Presley was unable to get the app to work on his Android phone Tuesday.
When contacted Tuesday by the Daily Telegraph, representatives with the Virginia High School League were adamant that everyone should know how to purchase tickets online and use a QR digital code. The league also suggested Tuesday that it was up to Graham High School, and town officials, to help educate area residents about the online ticket process.
“Purchase an online ticket,” Haun said in response to repeated questions by the Daily Telegraph about how area residents who aren’t tech savvy will get into Saturday’s game. “First of all you don’t have to download an app, and there is a QR code on the website. We also sent all of this information to Graham High School yesterday.”
Haun said the league has been selling tickets online now for more than a year and everyone should have known that.
“We did online tickets for every single event last year,” Haun said. “So this isn’t new and we announced to our membership probably in July or August that we would continue with our online tickets. This information has been out for a long time.”
When asked why the league won’t sell tickets at the gate, Haun said the league discontinued on-site ticket purchases more than a year ago due to the pandemic.
“We did this many, many times last year at many, many different schools,” Haun said of online only ticket sales. “At urban schools and rural schools. and schools and communities just worked and figured it out.”
With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Haun said it is “safer” for fans to buy their tickets online.
“It’s a much safer process to do that rather than exchanging money,” Haun said. “It’s faster. People don’t have to stand in line to buy tickets. It’s much faster than going through the gate. Just from an operational side it’s much easier.”
Haun said anyone who didn’t understand how to purchase an online ticket should call Graham High School, once again saying the school has digital QR codes that can be sent home to parents.
“I’m guessing Graham like most school divisions has a way to communicate with their parents,” Haun said.
When pressed to explain how the process works for someone who has never purchased a high school football ticket online, Haun said the purchaser will receive an email back showing their digital ticket purchase. He said that digital email receipt must then be showed at the gate as proof of a ticket purchase. Haun also said that residents would be able to show their digital email receipt on their mobile device at the gate even if internet service is down, referencing the earlier concerns expressed by Linkous regarding recent internet outages in the Bluefield, Va. area.
When asked if the league would have representatives at the gate Saturday handling the digital ticket confirmation process, Haun said Graham High School would be responsible for ensuring that only those who have purchased a ticket online can enter Mitchell Stadium.
“They will have people at the gate. Graham High School will be able to do that,” Haun said.
Tickets purchased through the GoFan App or online website also include a service charge in addition to the regular general admission ticket charge of $10, the league confirmed Tuesday.
Lindsey Mullins, director of media relations for the Tazewell County School Board, said the school system will try to help parents as much as possible.
“I did call the VHL directly, and they confirmed that the only way to purchase the tickets is directly through the website or app, and you show your tickets on your mobile device at the gate,” Mullins said.
Mullins said buying tickets directly through the Virginia High School League website is probably easier as opposed to having to download the app.
“The website is easier for most people,” she said.
Mullins said the community will work through the process in time for Saturday’s big game.
“This is just kind of where we are,” she said. “We are just going to have to work together through this.”
If the G-Men win Saturday, they will advance to the state championship game. That’s why town officials want as many local fans as possible to show up and support the G-Men Saturday.
“You want to make sure you load down the stadium,” Presley said.
Town officials hope to have more information available later today on how to purchase tickets online.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
