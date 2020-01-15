BLUEFIELD — Replacing the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield is now being tackled, with a feasibility study of that replacement the next step in the process.
Bluefield City Manager Dane Rideout said during the city’s board of directors meeting Tuesday that, according to the city engineer, a temporary fix so it can be used while a long-term solution can be found is not recommended because of the deterioration of the bridge.
That was one of the questions asked by the Grant Street Bridge Task Force at its first meeting last week.
“The task force asked, can the bridge be fixed temporarily so we can work toward a long-term solution,” Rideout said, and the answer was no because of how bad the bridge actually is.
The next step is going after funding for a feasibility study, he told the board. “We need you, the board of directors, for that funding.”
An action item at the next board meeting will for the board to consider expending taxpayer dollars for the study.
Rideout said the study is necessary to communicate to federal and state leadership what has to be done and to see what options are available.
The bridge, which connects the East End and North Side with Princeton Avenue and downtown, is owned “100 percent” by Norfolk Southern (NS), he said, but the city can continue the process of replacing it even if it is private ownership because it is needed by the public.
Grant Street Bridge runs across NS railroad tracks and was closed in June 2019 because the state Department of Transportation (DOT) inspected it and found the bridge unsafe for use because of extensive deterioration.
The bridge was built in 1940 and refurbished in 1991-92, with NS and the city sharing maintenance, but ownership has always been with NS, City Attorney Colin Cline told members of the task force last week.
Rideout said the city, at the advice of Cline, is pursuing outside legal counsel which can provide the needed expertise in the area of negotiating with a large corporation.
“The city is trying to get after this problem,” he said.
However, he said a major piece of the puzzle was missing at the task force meeting: Norfolk Southern.
“We communicated to Norfolk Southern in writing, email and by telephone an invitation to participate,” Rideout said. “But their answer was, ‘We have no answers about this.’”
Even after a follow-up call asking at least for a representative to attend the task force meeting and listen, no one showed up.
But the city will “keep the pressure” on them, he added, as well as dialogue with elected officials.
Dr. Sheila Brooks, a member of the task force, briefed the board on minutes of that meeting and said besides the feasibility study a petition will also be circulated to get everyone on board with the effort.
“Colin (Cline) will draft the petition and it will be circulated with residents and non-residents alike,” she said. “We want to reach everybody with the petition. It is an election year and our voices are important.”
Brooks said both federal and state assistance is needed. “We need to continue to request for them to help us.”
City resident Pamela Jeffries told the board the bridge is “very important” for East End and North Side residents as well as the entire city.
She said without the bridge, residents have to use a very narrow and dangerous road, which is hazardous and increases response time for emergency vehicles.
“I am glad to see work being done to help,” she said.
Brooks and Rideout are on the task force along with Vice Mayor Barbara Thompson-Smith, city board member Peter Taylor, East Side resident Deloris French and other city officials.
The next meeting is set for April 9.
“We have a lot of work to do until then,” Rideout said, adding that it’s important to let decision-makers know how serious the city and residents are about solving the problem.
In other business, the board:
• Passed a resolution honoring Bishop Clarence E. Moore, who passed away on Jan. 1.
Mayor Ron Martin said the city extended its “gratitude, respect and condolences to the family upon his passing,” adding that he had a “long, exemplary life of service to his family, community, humanity and to Jesus Christ.”
Moore, 89, was pastor of the Greater Mt. Zion Pentecostal Church for 67 years.
Martin said Moore had an “enormous impact on the city and the world.”
“We are deeply saddened by the loss,” he said.
• Proclaimed Jan. 14 to be Bluefield Beavers Football Day, recognizing the team’s run to the state championship game last year.
“The citizens of Bluefield are extremely proud of the accomplishments of the Bluefield High School football team,” Martin said.
Several members of the team and Head Coach Fred Simon were on hand for the proclamation.
• Heard from Rideout that the Holiday of Lights at City Park was a “great success.”
“It was fantastic,” he said. “We had a 7 percent increase in donations.”
Visitors were up 32 percent, he added, with more than 45,600.
Rideout said donations pay for the electric bill, upkeep of displays, cost of wages for setting up, tearing down and maintenance, and to purchase a new display every year.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.