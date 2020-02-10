WELCH — Days after floods impacted the region high water signs still dot roadways throughout McDowell County.
Residents in West Virginia, Virginia and Tazewell Counties were sent reeling after rainfall slammed the area and surged into their homes. With damage ranging from wet basements to total loss of homes, flood damage is no stranger to Southern West Virginia and Southwestern Virginia counties.
Sunday’s semi-covered roadways stand as a reminder of historic flooding conditions that have hit the area. As far back as the 1970s, floods have hit the area completely demolishing entire communities.
In 1977 Grundy, Va. was flooded to the point nearing complete destruction. As rainfall insistently fell the town of Grundy was devastated by up to 10 feet of water in some areas according to the Danville Register and Bee. Three lives were lost due to this flood and its weather conditions.
Of the 3,000 person population at the time 2,000 homes were destroyed to the point of being inhabitable, according to the Danville Register. With the majority of the town’s residents left homeless, flood victims were forced to seek shelter in the Grundy Elementary School which was acting as a shelter under the Red Cross.
Those within the Grundy Hospital were forced to evacuate as floodwaters invaded the lower levels and left the building without power. After the evacuation, the hospital offered only emergency services before routing patients to Richlands according to the Danville Register.
After this flood, the serving mayor even said “Grundy as a town no longer exists,” according to the register.
Once revitalization began the town was stuck between a rock and a hard place. While officials knew that rebuilding must be done the complication of location and funds plagued the town. Located quite literally in the bend of a river, the town had to look for creative solutions.
The solution relied on massive construction which included removing large parts of a mountain. After the federal and state government came to an agreement the town of Grundy began its literal relocation according to the Richmond Times.
Completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Virginia Department of Transportation the project spanned nearly 20 years and cost nearly $180 million. The total cost was paid for in collaboration by the local, state and federal level according to the Richmond Times.
Not only was the town itself moved, including the city hall and fire department but U.S. 460 was also changed to prevent the possibility of further flooding.
Similar devastation has occurred across the state line in McDowell County where lives were lost, homes were destroyed and terrible memories were made. In 2001 and 2002 communities throughout McDowell County were sent into a state of emergency to escape the rapidly rising floodwaters.
Communities impacted include Kimball, Anawalt, Landgraff, Northfork, Alcoma, Spencer Curve, Pageton, Thorpe and Leckie. Similar to the 1977 flood this flood also resulted in up to 10 feet of water in the McDowell County region.
According to the Bluefield Daily Telegraph residents saw floodwaters so high and strong that Kimball fire engines were literally washed down the road. With waters rising so rapidly residents were forced to the highest points of their homes until rescue forces could reach them.
In Kimball, residents were trapped in their homes until a neighbor rescued them with the bucket of his front loader according to Telegraph archives.
This flood was so devastating that 1,500 homes and businesses were damaged past the point of salvation. A total of 279 structures in McDowell, Wyoming, Fayette and Raleigh counties had to be demolished due to extensive damage.
During this flood, the Tug Fork River in Welch crested at 22 feet and 10 inches according to the West Virginia Encyclopedia website. Four lives were taken as a result of this flood and the related weather.
Adding to the immense level of tragedy a 3-year-old boy was killed after being swept away by floodwaters, according to Telegraph archives.
Emergency services rushed to aid victims stranded by the flood but were also faced with the difficulty of travel. Aiding in the cleanup efforts West Virginia emergency responders waded through the leftover mud along with the National Guard and volunteers, archives say.
The serving West Virginia Governor. Earl Ray Tomblin declared a state of emergency over the state due to the flood.
While residents were still mourning their losses and attempting to rebuild a second equally catastrophic flood hit the area once more. Only 10 months after the 2001 flood a second flood hit the area in 2002.
This flood resulted in more devastation and destruction resulting in the damage of 12 McDowell County schools. Panther Elementary School was destroyed by this flood.
On top of the aforementioned damage, and accumulations of rainfall, a four-acre coal sludge impoundment failed resulting in a horrific spill into the Tug Fork of Big Sandy. At 5,000 gallons per minute black water mixed with invading floodwaters continuing the destroy property.
In Mercer County residents are also familiar with the difficulty of flooding. While tragedy isn’t as extensive as McDowell residents have faced through the years the county has seen many difficulties revolving around flooding.
In 2015 the Lake Bottom and Spanishburg areas saw a rapid influx of water after large amounts of snow mixed with rainfall. These areas see increased water frequently. When waters rise too quickly Lake Bottom residents are stranded in their homes waiting to be rescued by emergency services.
As recently as this month some residents had to be rescued from their Lake Bottom mobile homes via boat. Along with residents their furry friends also had to be rescued. Mercer County Animal Control employees acted fast to rescue the animals that were stranded in the rising waters.
In February of last year, Mercer County residents in the area of Ingleside Road were faced with detours for months after flooding weather resulted in a colossal landslide. This displacement of land resulted in a structure being moved onto the nearing railroad tracks.
With Ingleside Road being blocked for so long residents feared the possibility of first responders not being able to reach their home in time.
With conditions making it difficult for cleanup crews to assess the situation the mess took two months to clean up. Three months after this landslide officials closed the roadway again for fear of another slide.
Similar to the aforementioned counties Tazewell County is also familiar with the effects of flooding. With many residential roadways being set back off the main road passage is often impossible when conditions worsen.
In 2015, during the same time of the Spanishburg and Lake Bottom flooding, Tazewell County was faced with an onslaught of heavy rainfall and rapidly melting accumulations of snow. This resulted in extensive accumulations of water throughout the county.
To eliminate increased travel along the flooded roadways schools throughout the area were closed keeping students safely at home.
While no major damage was done and no injuries were reported residents did report the invasion of water into the lower levels of their homes with little damage.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
